TALI POLICHTUK WINS THE PROVOLONE VALPADANA PDO CHEESE COMPETITION

Luca Ciano, as president of the jury, awarded a $5,000 scholarship to the William Angliss Institute student who interpreted the soul of this unique cheese.

CREMONA, ITALY, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the “Valpadana Provolone Cheese Ice-Cream with Balsamic Strawberries, Oat Biscuit Shards & Cheese Caviar”, Tali Polichtuk, a Cert III Patisserie student at Willliam Angliss, passionate and promising future chef, won the first edition of the Provolone Valpadana PDO cheese Competition, the contest promoted by the Consorzio di Tutela in collaboration with the William Angliss Institute. In addition to the satisfaction, Tali also gain a $5,000 scholarship provided by the Consortium.

The final stage of the contest, staged today at the WAI headquarters in Melbourne, involved 15 students who presented as many original recipes, using either the sweet or spicy version of Provolone Valpadana PDO. To judge the creations were Fabio F. De Lorenzi, Communications Manager of the Consortium, Dale Lyman, a Professional Cookery Instructor at William Angliss Institute and World Chefs' accredited judge who judged or convened in over 60 competitions both nationally and internationally, and Luca Ciano, celebrity chef and host of the TV show 'Luca's Key Ingredient' on Channel 10.

Luca Ciano himself awarded the young talent with the motivation that “she had best interpreted the authentic soul of Provolone Valpadana PDO, enhancing its taste, texture, and tradition”. Tali Polichtuk prevailed over his young colleagues: “As both a cheese and ice-cream enthusiast, I really enjoyed the challenge of creating a bespoke ice-cream using Valpadana Provolone PDO Cheese and teaming it with complementary garnishes – she said - . Utilising both sweet and spicy variations of the cheese, I wanted to highlight their unique flavour notes and present these in varying textures: the spicy cheese flavouring the ice-cream, and the sweet one to create the “caviar”.

The judges evaluated the level of creativity of the recipe, the use of Provolone Valpadana PDO, the choice of other ingredients, but also the ability to present and photograph the dish, a skill that is now indispensable to win over foodies. Foodies are the main target of the "Born to Be Authentic - Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese of Europe," project, promoted by the Consorzio di Tutela, and co-financed by the European Commission, which will continue until March 2024 throughout Australia.

"We are very pleased with the collaboration with the Willliam Angliss Institute and the response of the students to this first edition of the contest," says Libero Stradiotti, president of Consorzio Tutela Provolone Valpadana PDO. - All the participants were able to capture the essence of our product and we are sure they will be excellent ambassadors of it in the future. Young chefs are strategic, since also thanks to the project we count on further and permanently strengthening our presence in Australia, a very important market for us."

