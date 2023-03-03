Power with Cordless Battery Power Tools Market to Reach $41.2 billion by 2030 | Growth Industry Analysis

Adoption of sustainable, affordable, low cost and energy-efficient battery power tools drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global battery power tools market size was valued at $20.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $41.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the drills segment dominated the battery power tools market, followed by the others segment. The battery power tools market includes revenue generated by sales of battery power tools used for drilling, screw driving, chiseling, sanding and other such applications for production, packaging, assembly, and maintenance operations. These tools includes battery operated cordless handheld machine drills, saws, nailers, grinders, impact wrench, and other types of battery power tools.

Growing adoption of battery power tools in automotive industry is a major factor that drives the battery power tools market. In addition, introduction of large number of brushless power tools and adoption of affordable and energy-efficient power tools are the factors that are driving the battery power tools market.

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the battery power tools market include Apex Tool Group, Atlas Copco AB, Hilti Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Hitachi Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-On Incorporated, Stanley Black and Decker, and Techtronic Industries.

Industries are gradually getting back on track and vaccine discovery would lead to recovery of the battery power tools market by end of 2021. Further, increase in technological advancements of rechargeable batteries and introduction of dependable Li-ion batteries for operating the power tools are anticipated to boost the battery power tools market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global battery power tools market is segmented into motor type, tool, application, and region. Depending on motor type, the market is divided into brushed motor and brushless motor. By tool, it is classified into drills, saws, lawn mower, impact wrench, and others. The others segment includes hammers, grinders, nibbler, polishers, planers, staplers, nailers, and others. The applications covered in the study are industrial and DIY. The global battery power tools market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

• By motor type, the brushed motor segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

• By tool, the drill segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• By end user, the industrial segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

