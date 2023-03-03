Bulgaria’s National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend our best wishes to the people of Bulgaria on your national day.

This is a special year, as we mark the 120th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and the United States. Over the years, our friendship has grown into a multi-faceted partnership. As friends, partners, and NATO Allies, we take pride in our shared values as we work together to ensure peace, security, and prosperity for the people of our countries. Know that we stand with you and your neighbors as we confront the hardships brought about by Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine.

We are stronger together because of our cooperation on important issues like rule of law and democratic institutions, a diverse and reliable energy landscape, and expanded economic and people-to-people ties between our countries. I look forward to deepening our partnership in the year ahead.