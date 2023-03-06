Sunrise Metal Elevates Precision Machining System with Ongoing Investment
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunrise Metal has recently made a significant investment in precision production machines and devices totaling over $1000,000. The main goal is not only to boost productivity and capacity in the manufacturing of aluminum die cast, but also to improve the precision and accuracy of the overall die casting process.
Sunrise Metal has been doing an excellent job of making some of the finest precision machinery in their line of work. In order to increase its overall productivity and efficiency, the company has decided to invest heavily in precision machining.
This investment includes a MAKINO F5 5-axis machine, a Makino A51NX, and the addition of a fourth axis to their existing 3-axis machines. The MAKINO F5 5-axis machine is a high-performance machine that delivers high-speed and high-precision machining capabilities. It is capable of handling a wide range of materials, including aluminum, steel, and titanium. The Makino A51NX is another high-performance machine that features high-speed spindle technology and rigid construction for stable and accurate machining. What’s more, the current 3-axis machine is equipped with a 4th-axis CNC rotary table from Lehmann, which will be helpful in improving flexibility and production output.
Sunrise Metal still prioritizes precision and accuracy in its die-casting process. To further improve its precision machining system, the company has also added Maposs online precision measuring equipment with an accuracy of 0.5 micrometers. This equipment allows for the efficient identification of product dimensions during production, improving efficiency and reducing detection time.
Sunrise Metal's commitment to continuous improvement is demonstrated through its ongoing equipment investment and technical system improvement. Their ultimate goal is to continuously perfect their precision machining system, providing high-quality precision casting and machining services to their customers
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sunrise Metal said, "We are extremely pleased with the overall response our products have been getting. However, the hunger to keep making and to improve the output, efficiency, and quality gave us the impetus to make further investments in the field. We are optimistic that our new-age machinery will give our company the much-needed boost to flourish and prosper in its field of work."
For individuals interested in learning more about the precision machined parts produced by Sunrise Metals, or those who wish to become familiar with the specifics of their latest machinery, visiting https://www.sunrise-metal.com is an excellent option.
About Sunrise Metals
With over a decade of experience in the industry, Sunrise Metals is a well-established brand that serves as a one-stop solution for aluminum die-casting manufacturing in China. As an ISO-certified company, they have a reputation for excellence and reliability in their line of work.
Contact information
Media Team
Sunrise Metal Technology Co. LTD
+86 139 1265 1818
sales@sunrise-metal.com