Introducing The MFTs – The Truly Decentralized Storytelling Project in the Web3 Space

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a market saturated with traditional and predictable NFT projects, The MFTs is taking innovation to the next level with its one-of-a-kind decentralized storytelling project.The MFTs is a Web3 project developed by a team assembled by Singapore-based creative agency, WEAREM2. The project is a collection of 3D full-body avatars that integrate metaverse and blockchain technology with storytelling, adventure gaming, and cartoons. At its very core, The MFTs is built on five pillars: NFT holders evolving their characters with personalized backstories; the MFTs community - in collaboration with industry veterans - developing mass market-ready movies and shorts; NFT holders being able to use their characters as avatars in gaming, metaverse and AR applications; using technology to augment human creativity; and rewarding every community member’s contribution.Centered around the concept of creating a unique, interactive storytelling experience using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) , individuals can purchase one of the project’s NFTs that represents a particular character within the evolving story. In turn, this purchase provides the buyer with access to a writer's room, or "bootcamp," where they can pitch their ideas and collaborate with other team members to create a compelling storyline that involves their character - and its interactions with other characters within the story. Once the story is created, it is then produced and distributed to generate benefits for all participants involved. The team is building this benefit distribution model into the blockchain, providing a transparent and secure means of tracking and distributing benefits to all team members.“By creating this unique storytelling experience, we are offering a new way for individuals to engage with and participate in the creative process,” says Co-Founder of The MFTs, Will Thomas. “Using NFTs, participants are able to provide a tangible representation of each character within the story, while also enabling individuals to contribute their own ideas and influence the direction of the narrative. This creates a truly collaborative and immersive experience for all involved.”“In The MFTs project, creativity is currency,” states Co-Founder, Max Penzel. “We truly can’t wait for the public to meet our zany gang and family, including Robby, Vern, Vicky, Tilda, Granny Gertrude, and Special Agent Muledeer. This is an immersive NFT experience you will never forget, and we are very excited to start this journey with our community.”For more information about The MFTs, please visit www.themfts.xyz About the MFTsThe MFTs is a wildly innovative Web3 project that is being hailed among the top pioneering projects to adopt the Web3 platform and its potential for decentralized storytelling. To make this happen, the talented creators of WEAREM2 assembled a team of experienced industry professionals, all passionate about Web3 and the convergence of business, media, and emergent technology.The team of the MFTs is spread across Singapore, Bangkok, Berlin, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, and the Philippines, and has worked alongside many notable brands, including Adidas, Nikon, CNN, BMW, Coca-Cola, Nestlé, and more.