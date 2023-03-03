Live Chat Software Market Size Cross to Revenue USD 1.7 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.8% | Allied Market Research

Live Chat Software Market

Integration of social media and live chat software is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for this market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise popularity of live chat software among end users, increase in need to improve customer relationship management (CRM), and advantages of live chat software over conventional customer support drive the growth of the global live chat software market.

However, lack of standardization and increase in demand for web or mobile self-services hinder the market growth. On the other hand, integration of social media and live chat software and increasing awareness about benefits of the live chat software create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4391

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global live chat software market generated $590 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $997 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, business performance by key players, value chain analysis, and competitive scenario.

Based on product type, the customer service live chat systems segment contributed to the largest share in 2016, and estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to witness the highest growth from 2017 to 2023. Moreover, the report also analyzes the segments including informational live chat systems and sales live chat systems during the forecast period.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4391

Based on end user, the other segment which includes transportation, media, education, government, and real estate accounted for the largest share in 2016, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the retail segment is estimated to portray the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, in 2016, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include LogMeIn, Inc., LivePerson, Inc., Zendesk, SnapEngage, Livechat, Inc., Olark, Kayako, Inc., Freshdesk, Inc., Woopra, Inc., and Provide Support LLC.

Procure Complete Report (260 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/afd7525e985c370a1c36b601bc4912ef

Covid-19 scenario:

• Market players have collaborated to launch a live chat solution to assist in identifying symptoms of coronavirus and providing advice to people seeking medical help.

• Live chat software is the most important platform in global lockdown to resolve the queries of end users as it eliminates the need for customer executives to come to company premises for offering services.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4391

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. China Live Chat Software Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter