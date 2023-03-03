Michele Pelafas, Inc. Releases New T21 Spa Cabinet Series
Michele Pelafas, Inc. has introduced the T21 Spa Cabinet Series, the latest of its modern, customizable cabinet line.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spa interior beauty brand Michele Pelafas, Inc. has announced its newest line of modern, high-quality cabinets—the T21 Spa Cabinet Series. The line provides a commercial-grade structure with a variety of finishes, colors, and hardware to appeal to the hundreds of salons, spas, health facilities, and residences currently utilizing the brand.
“We are proud of this latest design line,” says Founder & Principal, Michele Pelafas, the namesake of the brand. “To continuously create new designs and furnishings, which define beauty in exciting new ways, is such an honor. Our team pours its talents and specialized skills into creating quality designs that move the industry forward and bring beauty to new spaces.”
Michele Pelafas has built a company that reflects her passion for design and beauty. The brand focuses on space design, furniture, and lifestyle products that bring beauty to their clients with multi-sensory experiences and aesthetics. Catering to spa and salon environments, Michele Pelafas, Inc. has built a clientele of beauty professionals and others who share a passion for design, style, and beauty.
The new T21 Spa Cabinet Series presents a high-quality and customizable cabinet line with modern, space-saving components and sturdy ¾” construction. Custom production creates a myriad of options to suit various spaces and uses within the spa environment. The company continues to innovate its designs and production process, contributing to the industry as a leader and change maker.
Michele Pelafas is an entrepreneur and designer who has established herself as a leader in the interior design industry. She is a graduate of the Illinois Institute of Art in Chicago, where she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in interior design. Michele built her business, Michele Pelafas, Inc. as a leading design firm in the spa and salon industry and brings a new perspective on how beauty should influence and be present in all design.
