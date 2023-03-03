Portwell Releases a Series of Embedded Computing Platforms with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors
The cutting-edge features can meet the diverse requirements for users who demand high-performance computing and operation efficiency across industrial automation, healthcare and networking industries.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and a Titanium Partner of Intel® Partner Alliance, is pleased to announce the launch of a new series of products designed with the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, including multiple models of PICMG 1.3 Full-Size Single Board Computers (SBC), industrial ATX motherboards, industrial Mini-ITX motherboards, Embedded Systems, COM Express Type 6 and COM-HPC Client Type modules.
The 13th Gen Intel Core processors family provides even greater performance than its predecessor with the hybrid architecture offering up to 8 Performance-cores (P-cores) and up to 16 Efficient-cores (E-cores) compute capabilities, as well as features such as Intel Thread Director to enable intelligent routing and optimized workloads. Built for multitasking and configurability, the 13th Gen Intel Core processor series offers faster P-cores and more E-cores with support for the latest system memory and data transfer technologies, integrated graphics capable of driving up to four simultaneous 4K displays, and AI acceleration performance with Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost).
Ascending Performance and Enhanced I/Os for Advanced Applications
Designed to significantly enhance computing performance, these new Portwell SBCs, industrial motherboards, and embedded systems are built to support socket type Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processors with up to 24 cores and 32 threads, while the COM Express and COM-HPC modules support soldering type processors with up to 14 cores and 20 threads. The new product series supports DDR5 memory, providing increased bandwidth and improved error correction capabilities, enabling faster data transfer rates and reduced data corruption incidents. In addition, these new products feature PCIe 5.0, which doubles the bandwidth of PCIe 4.0 and can support up to 32 lanes providing significantly faster data transfer rates and improved system responsiveness.
Portwell’s eagerly anticipated new product series encompasses several innovative models that offer cutting-edge features and technologies to meet the diverse requirements and needs for users who demand high performance computing and operation efficiency across the automation, medical/healthcare and networking industries for applications including but not limited to, edge AI, machine automation, machine vision, smart factory, ultrasound, CT, MRI, POS, Kiosk, digital signage, and transportation.
Diverse Product Offering and Dedicated Support
For more information about Portwell’s new series of diverse product offering featuring the 13th Gen Intel Core processors, please click on the product links below.
- ROBO-8116G2AR PICMG 1.3 Full-Size SBC
- WADE-8213-Q670E Mini-ITX Embedded System Board
- RUBY-D813-H610E Industrial ATX Motherboard
- PCOM-B658VGL COM Express Type 6 Basic Module
- PCOM-B883VG2 COM-HPC Client Type Size B Module
- WEBS-45J1 and WEBS-45J3 Embedded Rugged Fan-less Systems
As a dedicated industrial and embedded computing solution provider with more than 30 years of trusted experience, Portwell provides comprehensive project support for product design, design guidelines, circuit diagram reviews and technical expertise, as well as production and certification processes. Portwell also offers a latest product roadmap for customers’ forward planning on the next-gen product upgrades and new projects.
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and a Titanium Partner of the Intel Partner Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
Intel and Intel Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
