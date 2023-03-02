Kimberly Rosales discusses how cryptocurrency knowledge improves financial knowledge

Cryptocurrency expert Kim Rosales provides insight into how understanding how cryptocurrency works leads to more proficiency in financial knowledge, as well.

QUéBEC, CANADA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumers are misunderstood by cryptocurrencies, which are increasingly becoming part of our digital economy. Many people are aware of the volatility associated with cryptocurrencies, but they do not fully comprehend how they function or what their appeal is. A cryptocurrency expert and FinTech expert, Kimberly Rosales, provides insight into how understanding cryptocurrencies can lead to a better understanding of personal finance for consumers.

A decentralized network connects buyers and sellers in cryptocurrency markets, allowing them to engage in peer-to-peer trades without having to rely on a central authority like a bank. In addition, they are usually bought and sold through exchanges that act as middlemen between buyers and sellers, and they usually charge a small fee for their services as well.

Rosales explains that, in the presence of more buyers than sellers, the price tends to rise and when there is a greater number of sellers than buyers, the price tends to fall. There is no doubt that cryptocurrencies are volatile due to their relative youth and size in comparison to other markets, and it is only a matter of time before more people start buying them and investing in them.

As a form of electronic currency, cryptocurrency is also referred to as a digital currency or virtual currency. The value of cryptocurrencies is determined by market forces and is not regulated by any government or financial institution. It is often said that the cryptocurrency is used as an investment, but it can also be used for purchasing goods and services as well.

There are many advantages to cryptocurrency, among which is its decentralization, meaning that there is no central authority in control of it, making it incredibly resistant to fraud and theft as there is no central failure point. Moreover, cryptocurrencies are generally anonymous, which means users are able to maintain a high level of privacy when using them, and they are also global in nature, so that anyone in any country can utilize them.

The final disadvantage of cryptocurrency is its volatility. Cryptocurrencies can be very volatile in terms of value, which can make some investors very nervous in terms of investing in them. In contrast, others see the volatility as an opportunity to make a lot of money very quickly.

You can use cryptocurrency to purchase goods and services online as well as in-store. For example, you can use bitcoin to purchase hotels on Expedia, to shop on Overstock.com, or to purchase Xbox games. Ethereum is widely accepted by online retailers like Newegg and Shopify, as well as gift cards from Gyft and eGifter.

In Austin and Seattle, for example, a number of physical stores accept cryptocurrency payments. There are a number of brick-and-mortar establishments that accept Bitcoins as payment for coffee, as well as a few that accept Ethereum and certain other digital currencies. For example, the vegetarian restaurant Blossom in New York City accepts both bitcoin and Ethereum.

A better understanding of finance and the way it operates can be aided by gaining knowledge about cryptocurrencies. By learning about cryptocurrencies, you gain a deeper understanding of the technology that is changing the financial industry, and therefore gain a more comprehensive understanding of regular investment options and digital payment methods in general.

It is important to know what cryptocurrency is and how it works before you decide whether or not you want to invest in it. This will enable you to make educated decisions regarding the future of your finances, regardless of whether or not you decide to invest in cryptocurrency in the future.

About Kimberly Rosales

Kimberly Rosales is an entrepreneur and tech aficionado who, early on, understood the full capabilities cryptocurrency could offer. She founded ChainMyne, a FINTRAC-registered company, in 2020 as a means to offer an easier method for accessing digital currency, as well as to empower cryptocurrency holders. While the majority of her time is occupied by ensuring her business ventures constantly run smoothly, when she does have some free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and exploring new locations.