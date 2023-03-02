Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Thursday, March 02, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, March 2 - House of Representatives

Non-Voting Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 2, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.

 

 

 

Communications Received

 

   The following Members have been appointed by the Chair to the Ethics Committee:

 

Representative Bullock, Chair

Representative Brennan, Secretary

Representative Guenst

Representative Isaacson

 

The following Members have been appointed by the Minority Leader to the Ethics Committee:

 

Representative Klunk, Vice Chair

Representative Bonner

Representative Metzgar

Representative Owlett

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

March 2, 2023

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 6, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 6, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

 

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1

HB 2

SB 1

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, March 6, 2023, at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

