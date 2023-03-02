Daily Session Report for Thursday, March 02, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, March 2 - House of Representatives

March 2, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.

Communications Received

The following Members have been appointed by the Chair to the Ethics Committee:

Representative Bullock, Chair

Representative Brennan, Secretary

Representative Guenst

Representative Isaacson

The following Members have been appointed by the Minority Leader to the Ethics Committee:

Representative Klunk, Vice Chair

Representative Bonner

Representative Metzgar

Representative Owlett

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

March 2, 2023

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 6, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 6, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, March 6, 2023, at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.