Daily Session Report for Thursday, March 02, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, March 2 - House of Representatives
Non-Voting Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
March 2, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.
Communications Received
The following Members have been appointed by the Chair to the Ethics Committee:
Representative Bullock, Chair
Representative Brennan, Secretary
Representative Guenst
Representative Isaacson
The following Members have been appointed by the Minority Leader to the Ethics Committee:
Representative Klunk, Vice Chair
Representative Bonner
Representative Metzgar
Representative Owlett
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
March 2, 2023
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 6, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 6, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1
HB 2
SB 1
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, March 6, 2023, at 12 Noon
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.