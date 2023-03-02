Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,000 in the last 365 days.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Techtronic Industries Company Limited (“Techtronic” or “the Company”) (OTC: TTNDY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Veradigm investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The inquiry is centered on whether Techtronic provided false or misleading information to investors or neglected to reveal crucial details. A report from Jehoshaphat Research, released on February 22, 2023, has placed Techtronic in the spotlight. The report alleges that the company has engaged in manipulative accounting, leading to an exaggerated profit margin for over a decade. The report further accuses Techtronic of using the accounting technique of "snowballing" by consistently transferring billions of dollars in regular expenditures to various asset accounts. Additionally, the report claims that Techtronic frequently discards significant amounts of tangible assets at near-total losses, indicating that routine business expenses have been capitalized. Techtronic's stock plummeted by 5.7% on the same day, following the report's publication.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo

You just read:

Techtronic Industries Company Limited: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more