Dais's Advanced Nanomaterial (Aqualyte) Lifts Efficiency of Effective Carbon Dioxide Sequestration Process

Aqualyte™ and Carbon Credits Team Up to Improve Price and Performance of a Timeless Pyrolysis Process Used to Extract CO2 From the Air

ODESSA, FL, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Dais Corporation (DLYT) is a commercial nanomaterials company using its Aqualyte™ platform to meet the growing demands of a sustainable diverse market valued at $642 billion worldwide. The size and growth of this large market is driven by increased public awareness of the challenges posed by climate change and the impact of the global pandemic on buying habits.

Aqualyte™ is an advanced nanomaterial platform used to enable ‘game changing’ product solutions. The nanomaterials reduce or replace inefficient energy and emissions producing components or products. The company’s goal is to profitably deploy its technology resetting our ecosystem by concentrating on providing fresh air, efficient energy use, and clean water.

Clean Water

The company's proprietary clean water process, NanoClear™, uses the features of Aqualyte™ to remove complex contaminants from industrial wastewater. NanoClear™ has several economic and operational benefits including an average savings of up to forty percent over other ‘state of the art’ products, low/no pre-treatment or biofouling, high tolerance for Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), use of waste heat resulting in low energy requirement, having a low environmental impact (no toxic discharge streams), and successfully removes all traces of PFAS chemicals (PFOA, PFOS, and GenX) from contaminated water.

Biochar: Sustainability at Its Core

An ancient agricultural practice that is getting fresh attention and game-changing cash from big companies is called Biochar.

Biochar is a type of charcoal produced by heating organic materials, such as wood, crop residues, or animal manure, and more recently in a low-oxygen environment becoming an effective tool to sequester carbon dioxide. Sequestration opens the use of the process to carbon credits.

Carbon credits are units of greenhouse gas emissions reductions or removals that can be traded or sold in carbon markets. Large companies can purchase biochar-produced carbon credits as a way of offsetting their own greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2019 it is estimated the US created approximately 100,000 tons of biochar enough to sequester approximately 300,000 tons of greenhouse gases. The US creates over 3 billion tons (and growing) of CO2 annually requiring approximately 1 billion tons of biochar. It is clear the US produces only a tiny fraction of the capacity need for mainstream deployment of pyrolysis/biochar.

Large companies offset their greenhouse gas emissions by purchasing biochar produced carbon credits. The process has worked well for hundreds of years and with the addition of the carbon credit payments has changed the ROI for the use of this simple process. This has stirred up more production of biochar.

Certain feedstocks used in the pyrolysis process produces wastewater as a by-product requires treatment prior to re-use or disposal. The use of NanoClear™ as a product provides up to forty percent savings, creates yet another source of carbon credits lowering the cost of the pyrolysis/biochar process allowing for faster adoption. This in turn drives growth of the needed pyrolysis plants to dramatically increase the tonnage of available Biochar.

In summary, re-purposing pyrolysis/biochar wastewater using NanoClear™ provides the lowest cost per ton of processed water processed accelerating the use and advantages of the sequestering process. This pyrolysis/biochar use of the company's technology (Aqualyte™) shows its flexibility to enhance other's products, and power as demonstrated by its high efficiencies. "It just works..."

About Dais Corporation

Dais Corporation (DLYT) produces the versatile Aqualyte™ platform of disruptive, field-proven, and industry-recognized nanomaterial and a short list of commercial or coming products using the Platform include:

Technology:

• Aqualyte™, the Company’s advanced nanomaterial platform having an impressive set of features including the extraordinarily fast and selective transport of water molecules. These features are carefully tailored to offer new or improved solutions in cross-industry markets for air, energy, food preservation, and clean water products.

Water:

• NanoClear™, a commercialized system treating contaminated industrial wastewater and providing ultra-pure potable water with higher system efficiencies at equal or better capital and operating costs than other technologies. High salt and PFAS uses stand out.

HVAC:

• ConsERV™, a commercially available engineered energy recovery ventilator that uses stale exhaust air to precondition the temperature and moisture content of incoming fresh ventilation air, typically saving energy, reducing CO2 emissions, and allowing for equipment downsizing; and

• PolyCool™, a next-generation evaporative cooling technology that is nearing full commercialization where cooling towers and evaporative condensers in HVAC and power generation incorporate Aqualyte to reduce energy consumption and operating costs while preventing the release of dangerous microbes such as Legionella and opening new markets for reduced-maintenance evaporative cooling systems.

These products created by the Platform are focused on profitably securing the future of key resources for life (a.) clean air, clean water, and efficient making and use of energy, and (b.) economic stability addressing growing, diverse markets valued at $642 billion. Our products are revolutionary or industry changing.

Each use of the Aqualyte family of nano-structured polymers and engineered processes focuses on minimizing consumption of irreplaceable natural resources, improving the general population’s health, and ending the degradation of our environment. To learn more, please visit www.daisnano.com.

