DallasNews Corporation Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) said today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Friday, March 10, 2023. A conference call will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. CST.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on DallasNews Corporation’s website at investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-877-336-4441 and enter the following access code when prompted: 5166062. A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 12:00 p.m. CST on March 10, 2023 until 11:55 a.m. CDT on March 17, 2023. The access code for the replay is 1651323.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. The Dallas Morning News is Texas’ leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties. Medium Giant is a media and marketing agency of divergent thinkers who devise strategies that deepen connections, expand influence, and scale success for clients nationwide. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email invest@dallasnews.com

