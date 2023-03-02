Neuronetics Announces TMS Coverage Criteria Changes for Over 23 Million Covered Lives

United HealthCare Optum Reduces Barriers to TMS Eligibility for Depression Patients

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced criteria changes by United HealthCare (UHC) Optum to their commercial plans that increase eligibility for depression patients to receive treatment with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).

Optum, the benefit manager for United Healthcare’s behavioral health services, revised the criteria in their TMS coverage policy that now reduces the number of prior medication failures for TMS eligibility from four down to two and removes the requirement for a trial of an evidence-based psychotherapy. As the largest health insurer in the nation, United Healthcare commercial policies cover 23.8 million lives. For qualifying criteria, refer to the Optum Behavioral Health Solutions Clinical Policy for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation here.

“Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, so it speaks volumes to the people struggling every day that healthcare payers are responding by increasing access to mental health treatments like NeuroStar TMS,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “As the largest insurer in the United States, UHC Optum can make a real difference in helping to alleviate the burden of drug-resistant depression.”

Neuronetics has previously announced favorable TMS coverage updates, most recently an NGS Medicare policy update in February 2023. Neuronetics is the only TMS company in the industry with a dedicated health policy team that partners with both providers and payers to advocate for health policy changes.

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

