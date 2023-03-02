Tarsus to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced that management will participate at the following conferences:



Oppenheimer’s 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference Bobby Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, will participate in a virtual Fireside Chat on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 8:20am PT / 11:20pm ET

Annual Healthcare Conference

Guggenheim’s 4 th Annual Healthy Altitudes Summit Bobby Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, will participate in an in-person Fireside Chat on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 7:30am PT / 8:30am MT

Annual Healthy Altitudes Summit

Barclays’ Global Healthcare Conference 2023 Leo Greenstein, CFO, will participate in an in-person Fireside Chat on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 1:05pm PT / 4:05pm ET



All dates and times listed above are subject to change. Details on presentation times or changes to presentation dates can be found on the Company's website. Please check www.tarsusrx.com for the latest information.

A live webcast of the presentations will also be available on the events section of the Tarsus website. The replay will be available within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. Tarsus is studying two investigational medicines in clinical trials. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic which has demonstrated positive results in two pivotal trials for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis, and the New Drug Application for TP-03 has been accepted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) with a PDUFA target action date of August 25, 2023. TP-03 is also in a Phase 2a clinical trial for the potential treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease. In addition, Tarsus is developing TP-05, an oral, non-vaccine therapeutic for the potential prevention of Lyme disease, which is currently being studied in a Phase 2a clinical trial to evaluate its safety, tolerability, and proof-of-activity.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Adrienne Kemp

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

(949) 922-0801

akemp@tarsusrx.com