WW International, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or “the Company”) today announced that it will present at the following investor conference.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 at 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)
Presenter: Sima Sistani, Chief Executive Officer

The presentation will be accessible via live audio webcast on the Company's corporate website at corporate.ww.com in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. An archive of the webcast will be available on this site for 30 days.

About WW International, Inc.
WeightWatchers is a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. For nearly six decades, we have inspired millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive tools, expert Coaches and community, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on weight loss. To learn more about the WeightWatchers approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

For more information, contact:
Corey Kinger
corey.kinger@ww.com


Primary Logo

