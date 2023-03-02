State-of-the-art Advanced Aesthetics MedSpa & Wellness Center to Open in Palm Beach

Palm Beach Advanced Aesthetics

Palm Beach Advanced Aesthetics

Advanced Aesthetics MedSpa Palm Beach (Photo Credit: AAMS)

Advanced Aesthetics MedSpa Palm Beach (Photo Credit: AAMS)

Chase Backer, Founder (Photo Credit: AAMS)

Chase Backer, Founder (Photo Credit: AAMS)

The Advanced Aesthetics Wellness Center provides luxurious, leading edge and latest innovations in catering to individuals looking to get the most out of life

Palm Beach deserves a five-star facility that provides regenerative medicine and Advanced Aesthetics is a great facility run by top doctors”
— Chase Backer, Founder
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur Chase Backer’s latest venture is bringing a state-of-the-art Wellness Center known as Advanced Aesthetics to Palm Beach, featuring some of the leading doctors, newest equipment, and treatments available. "Palm Beach deserves a five-star facility that provides regenerative medicine and Advanced Aesthetics is a great facility run by top doctors," says Backer who spends his time between New York, The Hamptons and Palm Beach.

Experts in the field have commented as to how Wellness facilities are in-demand and on-trend. "Plastic Surgery has gotten better over the years because you have more people who are better trained." According to Dr. Sherrell Aston, MD. Corroborating these comments, Dr. Jennifer Walden, MD recognized as one of America's top plastic surgeons adds that," the Wellness industry is in a constant state of innovation."

Advanced Aesthetics medical staff boasts a team of top doctors including Dr. Charles Pereyra, MD a leading clinical physician who has conducted extensive research in the use of regenerative medicine, anti-aging, and stem cell therapy. Dr. Pereyra takes a regenerative medicine approach to healing injuries, wellness therapies and more.

"More recently we have been developing products to help aesthetic needs. I feel like having confidence and looking good is a huge part of just being human," says Dr. Charles Pereyra, MD, "we have developed a topical stem-cell product to use on the face, a mask, as well as a micro-needling so it is like the new "vampire facial." The vampire facial used to just the Clients blood and micro-needling but now we use the micro-needling from blood and real-live stem cells and the facial is incredible. It is the future of regenerative medicine for aesthetics. So we intend to bring that treatment to Advanced Aesthetics."

in charge of the anti-aging and weight loss peptides and hormone replacement therapy is Kalev Kongro, “He will make Clients look good and feel good the way they should”, says Backer. “Kalev has been with me from the beginning helping with research and design of the facility, he has natural born intelligence that helps with decision making and through that bond of trust we have also become the best of friends”

The new Advanced Aesthetics Wellness Center will provide luxurious, leading edge and latest innovations in catering to successful individuals looking to get the most out of a happy, healthy lifestyle. Facilities include a gorgeous luxury lounge with a relaxing waterfall and juice bar that will offer everything from espresso to champagne. Private clients will also be able to access the very latest in body sculpting, oxygen therapy, IV-vitamin therapy, hormone replacement therapy, lasers, laser hair removal, injectables, fillers, Botox, body toning and massage. In turn, there will be regenerative stem-cell topical creams available to address scars, wrinkles and hair loss.

Simply put, the intention for Advanced Aesthetics Wellness Center is to be available to anyone looking for the best of the best. Entrepreneur Backer says that the ambition is for Advanced Aesthetics to provide the best anti-aging and healing facility in the Palm Beach area, "Our staff will provide the very latest technology, products and services to help everybody look and feel their very best. What drove him was his very personal experience with his Mothers Dementia. That experience has made him place education on regenerative techniques and aesthetics at the core of what makes Advanced Aesthetics Wellness Center different.

From body-sculpting to stem-cell therapy and non-invasive injectibles, Advanced Aesthetics will be the gold-standard in the health and beauty industry."

For High-Resolution Images please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3EkbDMn

Advanced Aesthetics Med-Spa & Wellness Center is located in the heart of Palm Beach.
Address: 2528 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 T: (561) 360-2446

Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

State-of-the-art Advanced Aesthetics MedSpa & Wellness Center to Open in Palm Beach

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
Company/Organization
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
14 Penn Plaza, 225 West 34th Street, 9th Floor
New York, New York, 10122
United States
+1 212-967-6900
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
State-of-the-art Advanced Aesthetics MedSpa & Wellness Center to Open in Palm Beach
Motivational Artist Billy Alsbrooks ‘Blessed and Unstoppable Tour’ Arrives First European Stop in London, March 4th 2023
62nd Annual Quadrille Ball Celebrates Tradition and Raises Funds for Educational Scholarships
View All Stories From This Author