State-of-the-art Advanced Aesthetics MedSpa & Wellness Center to Open in Palm Beach
The Advanced Aesthetics Wellness Center provides luxurious, leading edge and latest innovations in catering to individuals looking to get the most out of life
Palm Beach deserves a five-star facility that provides regenerative medicine and Advanced Aesthetics is a great facility run by top doctors”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur Chase Backer’s latest venture is bringing a state-of-the-art Wellness Center known as Advanced Aesthetics to Palm Beach, featuring some of the leading doctors, newest equipment, and treatments available. "Palm Beach deserves a five-star facility that provides regenerative medicine and Advanced Aesthetics is a great facility run by top doctors," says Backer who spends his time between New York, The Hamptons and Palm Beach.
— Chase Backer, Founder
Experts in the field have commented as to how Wellness facilities are in-demand and on-trend. "Plastic Surgery has gotten better over the years because you have more people who are better trained." According to Dr. Sherrell Aston, MD. Corroborating these comments, Dr. Jennifer Walden, MD recognized as one of America's top plastic surgeons adds that," the Wellness industry is in a constant state of innovation."
Advanced Aesthetics medical staff boasts a team of top doctors including Dr. Charles Pereyra, MD a leading clinical physician who has conducted extensive research in the use of regenerative medicine, anti-aging, and stem cell therapy. Dr. Pereyra takes a regenerative medicine approach to healing injuries, wellness therapies and more.
"More recently we have been developing products to help aesthetic needs. I feel like having confidence and looking good is a huge part of just being human," says Dr. Charles Pereyra, MD, "we have developed a topical stem-cell product to use on the face, a mask, as well as a micro-needling so it is like the new "vampire facial." The vampire facial used to just the Clients blood and micro-needling but now we use the micro-needling from blood and real-live stem cells and the facial is incredible. It is the future of regenerative medicine for aesthetics. So we intend to bring that treatment to Advanced Aesthetics."
in charge of the anti-aging and weight loss peptides and hormone replacement therapy is Kalev Kongro, “He will make Clients look good and feel good the way they should”, says Backer. “Kalev has been with me from the beginning helping with research and design of the facility, he has natural born intelligence that helps with decision making and through that bond of trust we have also become the best of friends”
The new Advanced Aesthetics Wellness Center will provide luxurious, leading edge and latest innovations in catering to successful individuals looking to get the most out of a happy, healthy lifestyle. Facilities include a gorgeous luxury lounge with a relaxing waterfall and juice bar that will offer everything from espresso to champagne. Private clients will also be able to access the very latest in body sculpting, oxygen therapy, IV-vitamin therapy, hormone replacement therapy, lasers, laser hair removal, injectables, fillers, Botox, body toning and massage. In turn, there will be regenerative stem-cell topical creams available to address scars, wrinkles and hair loss.
Simply put, the intention for Advanced Aesthetics Wellness Center is to be available to anyone looking for the best of the best. Entrepreneur Backer says that the ambition is for Advanced Aesthetics to provide the best anti-aging and healing facility in the Palm Beach area, "Our staff will provide the very latest technology, products and services to help everybody look and feel their very best. What drove him was his very personal experience with his Mothers Dementia. That experience has made him place education on regenerative techniques and aesthetics at the core of what makes Advanced Aesthetics Wellness Center different.
From body-sculpting to stem-cell therapy and non-invasive injectibles, Advanced Aesthetics will be the gold-standard in the health and beauty industry."
For High-Resolution Images please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3EkbDMn
Advanced Aesthetics Med-Spa & Wellness Center is located in the heart of Palm Beach.
Address: 2528 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 T: (561) 360-2446
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter