Prestige Worldwide Limos Expands Services to Several Cities in the Greater Charlotte Area

The luxury limo company will now serve several Charlotte, N.C., suburbs, including Denver, Statesville, Mooresville, Matthews, Gastonia, and Ballantyne

DENVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestige Worldwide Limos – a leading premium limo service renowned in Charlotte for providing Charlotteans with unparalleled transportation experiences and exceptional customer service – is proud to announce its expansion to several cities in the Greater Charlotte Area, including Denver, Statesville, Mooresville, Matthews, Gastonia, and Ballantyne.

The move comes in response to a growing demand for luxury transportation services as the Greater Charlotte Area continues to experience an influx of new residents, visitors, and businesses.

“As a locally-owned business, we know first-hand how quickly the Charlotte metro area is growing as well as just how important connecting communities can be,” said Frankie Contreras, the Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Worldwide Limos. “That is the motivation behind our expansion to these six towns in the Greater Charlotte Area, and we’re excited to showcase our industry-leading transportation services in Denver, Statesville, Mooresville, Matthews, Gastonia, and Ballantyne.”

Founded in 2022, Prestige Worldwide Limos offers a one-stop shop for all luxury ground transportation needs. From corporate travel to prom nights to weddings to tailgates and more, Prestige Worldwide Limos has a fleet of top-of-the-line vehicles suitable for any occasion.

To learn more about Prestige Worldwide Limos or to reserve your next limousine ride, click here or visit www.prestigeworldwidelimos.com.

About Prestige Worldwide Limos

Prestige Worldwide Limos is an award-winning Charlotte, North Carolina-based leading premium transportation services provider serving the Denver, Charlotte, Statesville, Mooresville, Kannapolis, Matthews, Gastonia, Fort Mill (SC), Rock Hill (SC), and Ballantyne areas.

Frankie Contreras
Prestige Worldwide Limos
email us here

