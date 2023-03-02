Governor Abbott Increases Readiness Level Of State Operations Center Ahead Of Severe Weather
March 2, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the State Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response) as storms move across the state with potential to bring severe weather to large portions of Texas through this evening.
“The State of Texas stands ready to provide all available resources needed to support Texans as severe weather moves across large portions of our state,” said Governor Abbott. “To ensure support and resources are swiftly deployed to impacted communities, I have directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Operations Center. Texans are encouraged to remain cautious and heed the guidance of state and local officials and emergency management partners as they work to keep our communities safe from these storms."
The National Weather Service forecasts an increased risk of severe thunderstorms, including damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy rain in North, East, Central, and Southeast Texas today into early Friday morning.
The following state agencies have been requested by TDEM to report to the SOC:
Texas Department of Transportation
Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service
Texas A&M Forest Service
Texas Department of State Health Services
Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
Texas Animal Health Commission
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service
Public Utility Commission of Texas
Railroad Commission of Texas
Texas Department of Public Safety
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department
Texas National Guard
Texas Department of Information Resources
The Governor also directed TDEM to activate additional state emergency response resources:
Texas Department of State Health Services – Texas Emergency Medical Task Force: Ambulances buses and emergency medical personnel
Yesterday, the Governor directed TDEM to prepare state emergency response resources ahead of the severe weather moving across North, East, Central, and Southeast Texas. Additionally, state firefighting resources continue to support local officials responding to wildfire weather conditions in the western half of Texas. The National Weather Service fire weather outlook shows elevated-to-critical risk of wildfires in West, Northwest, and South Texas through Friday.
Texans are encouraged to remain weather aware, monitor local weather forecasts, and make an emergency plan.
Texans can visit texasready.gov for severe weather and wildfire safety information.