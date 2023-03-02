Governor Abbott Increases Readiness Level Of State Operations Center Ahead Of Severe Weather

March 2, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the State Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response) as storms move across the state with potential to bring severe weather to large portions of Texas through this evening.



“The State of Texas stands ready to provide all available resources needed to support Texans as severe weather moves across large portions of our state,” said Governor Abbott. “To ensure support and resources are swiftly deployed to impacted communities, I have directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Operations Center. Texans are encouraged to remain cautious and heed the guidance of state and local officials and emergency management partners as they work to keep our communities safe from these storms."



The National Weather Service forecasts an increased risk of severe thunderstorms, including damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy rain in North, East, Central, and Southeast Texas today into early Friday morning.



The following state agencies have been requested by TDEM to report to the SOC:

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Texas Animal Health Commission

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Texas National Guard

Texas Department of Information Resources



The Governor also directed TDEM to activate additional state emergency response resources:

Texas Department of State Health Services – Texas Emergency Medical Task Force: Ambulances buses and emergency medical personnel



Yesterday, the Governor directed TDEM to prepare state emergency response resources ahead of the severe weather moving across North, East, Central, and Southeast Texas. Additionally, state firefighting resources continue to support local officials responding to wildfire weather conditions in the western half of Texas. The National Weather Service fire weather outlook shows elevated-to-critical risk of wildfires in West, Northwest, and South Texas through Friday.



Texans are encouraged to remain weather aware, monitor local weather forecasts, and make an emergency plan.



Texans can visit texasready.gov for severe weather and wildfire safety information.