An Unprecedented Surprise Reunion Of Two Long Lost Sisters
An intriguing novel by a former US Coast Guard.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a person meets someone for the first time, they usually look at the physical. People tend to measure or gauge another individual by how they look and then followed by their humor, values, and personality. This way, they can tell whether there’s a sense of connection based on the similarity. But, what happens if the other person standing across looks like a mirror or a reflection?
A story of two long-lost sisters who happen to be in the same place at the exact time. Reunited by a tragic incident, shocked by the striking news of having an identical twin. Bombarded by identical questions inside their heads, the two of them go on a journey to solve the mystery of their lives. Intrigued and zealous to find out the hows and whys of their not-so-ordinary meeting, they uncover the secrets and truths of their identities.
This book is called “How Could It Be?” Is a book concisely written by Xiomara Rodriguez. With a dream of becoming a writer from an early age, she succeeded in publishing this book in the year 2022. Before she co-founded Tu Casa Latina, a non-profit organization that aims to help women, children, and even men who are victims of crimes and domestic violence — she served ten years as a special agent with the Coast Guard Investigative Service.
Find out more exciting revelations about this novel, now available on Amazon.
Also, on March 3-5, this book will be displayed at the Ottawa Internal Crafts and Book Expo 2023 in Downtown Ottawa Canada.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
