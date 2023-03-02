JackBe, the First Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Resonates with Suburban Shoppers

Consumers seek out e-commerce grocer with attractive pickup options

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The post pandemic world changed the way people shop, and that includes grocery. JackBe, the premier curbside drive-thru grocer, opened its first location in suburban Oklahoma City in January and already its proving that consumers want new options when it comes to ecommerce grocery shopping. The drive-thru-only grocer eliminates in-store delays and focuses squarely on convenience, quality, customer service, and time savings, all aspects consumers want and now expect from the eGrocery shopping experience.

"Clearly customers are finding the JackBe shopping experience to be positive and beneficial. In the first month since we've opened, 55% of the people who have come and tried our facility have come back for more than one order," said Alex Ruhter, JackBe CEO. "This is bucking the trend in the food delivery grocery industry, proving that people are looking for good eGrocery options and excited to make curbside pickup part of their grocery shopping plans."

JackBe is built from the ground up to exclusively serve shoppers who never enter the store, instead they leave the hassle of shopping behind with curbside pickup. JackBe stocks, stores, and bags a customer's order, allowing them to never leave the convenience of their car.

The JackBe idea came from co-founder Jennifer Neef. As a busy young mom, she needed a gallon of milk. It was the middle of winter, it was icy outside, she was exhausted and didn't want to take her babies out of her car. She thought, if you can get burgers and fries at a drive-through, why not milk? It was then the idea was hatched, fast forward many years and Jennifer joined together with Alex and others to make JackBe a reality.

With the ability to serve up to 200 orders per hour, the 17,000 square feet store carries the most frequently purchased products needed to restock the home. Currently it stocks thousands of items, ranging from national brands to local favorites, from toothpaste to fresh hamburger and everything in between.

JackBe is all about ease and convenience. To order, customers simply download the JackBe app, select their groceries and the order is ready ,in as little as 10 minutes for pick up anytime with no appointment needed. And pick up is easy, customers pull into any one of the ten parking spots out front, scan their QR code and immediately a JackBe employee brings out their order, loading it into the vehicle for the customer.

JackBe has built their store around solving the drawbacks often found with traditional grocery pickup: limited availability, dictated pick up time slots, lack of quality products, and substituting out-of-stock items. To solve the problems, JackBe has started with creating its own proprietary inventory management technology system that tracks in real-time all items, preventing the need for substitutions. In terms of fruits and vegetables, store associates offer customers the chance to see their produce before it is loaded into their car. In addition, it has designed its own carts to expedite filling an order, and also taking care to pack it according to type of product.

Groceries are specially packed, and color-coded with white bags for fresh/shelf stable, green for refrigerated and blue for frozen items. Beyond customer convenience, color coding also allows for JackBe to keep refrigerated and frozen items in the appropriate place until a customer arrives.

Key features of shopping at JackBe

Simple shopping experience with the easy-to-use app

Place an order anytime & anywhere, including the parking lot!

Quickly add items to your cart with the "magic list" feature.

The only grocer that guarantees no substitutions 100% of the time.

Every item is handpicked.

Exceptional produce with an emphasis on freshness and food safety.

No membership or delivery fees.

Operates with an efficient store footprint focused on convenience.

Delivers value with reduced costs of operations.

Grocery orders ready for pick up whenever you need them, giving back much needed time to a customer's day.

In the future, JackBe plans to open two more locations in Oklahoma City in 2023 with expansion plans for other cities and states. For more information, visit https://jackbenimble.com.

About JackBe

JackBe is re-imagining grocery shopping by creating a chain of stores dedicated to being the premier curbside drive-thru grocer. It seeks to be humble, honest, and respectful to its customers with the end goal of making them feel valued and giving them the gift of time. It's on a mission to make buying groceries 'nearly' fun again. With JackBe, customers can simply place an order anytime, anywhere, on an easy-to-use mobile app, drive to the nearest location and have fresh, handpicked groceries delivered to their car in minutes. Innovation and the ability to be "JackBe nimble, JackBe quick" is at the core of all the company stands for now and in the future. For more information, visit JackBeNimble.

