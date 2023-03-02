Martin Cooper, Father of the Cell Phone to Speak in Webinar Commemorating the First Cell Phone Call

50 Years Ago Martin Cooper Made History, on March 16 We Celebrate it

On March 16th at 1 PM Eastern Time, The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) will host an online "Tech Talk" featuring Martin Cooper, the "Father of the Cell Phone."

Fifty years ago, in New York City, Martin Cooper placed the first-ever public portable cell phone call. Marty led the development of the technology at Motorola. This first call ushered in the modern era of mobile connectivity that is now used by billions of people -- and things -- worldwide.

The WInnForum is honored to present Martin Cooper for the third in its series of Tech Talks that honor only the most innovative of wireless innovations. Among other topics, he will give us some background on the invention of the portable mobile phone, which is just one of many wireless innovations in which he has been involved.

Because of the popularity of this topic and talk, WInnForum will be accepting questions prior to the event.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996 and supported by Platinum Sponsor Thales, the Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio (CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit www.WirelessInnovation.org.

