Redstory Celebrates Third Anniversary

Nashville-based experiential and event marketing agency commemorates three years and launches subsidiary company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redstory, a leading experiential and event marketing agency in the Nashville area, marks its third year of operation. The company opened its doors in March of 2020, right as Covid-19 shut down gatherings and events world-wide. Quickly pivoting to remote-only work, the company shifted its focus from in-person to virtual connections, later modifying again to hybrid events.

Not only did Redstory launch and stay afloat through the pandemic, it has thrived–since growing its staff to a team of 14, establishing relationships with over 50 brands, and supporting clients with 100+ events and projects. Now known nation-wide for creating unique, immersive events, Redstory has a reputation for taking care to understand their clients' brand and objectives before thoughtfully building experiences to match.

"We have always made it our priority to deliver value to our clients," said John Boyd, Redstory's co-founder and CCO. "We've expanded our services to meet our clients' needs, and we continue to strive for excellence as our company grows."

With that, Redstory's leadership eagerly announced the launch of Destination 614–Redstory's new, subsidiary brand in Columbus, Ohio. Destination 614 is comprised of event professionals who proudly profess their enthusiasm for helping guests tap into the heartbeat of Columbus and access all the city has to offer.

"Crafting influential and inspiring events is Redstory's forte," said Columbus-native Michael Farrell, Redstory's co-founder and President. "Now, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve Columbus. Connecting audiences from all over the world to curated Columbus-based experiences will leave our guests inspired and transformed by this city."

Destination 614 launches this month, right as Redstory celebrates its third anniversary. "We're so thankful for our clients, who have made the last three years possible, and we're excited for the future of our company," said Michael Farrell. "We look forward to serving our clients in new ways, with both Redstory and Destination 614."

About Redstory

Since its inception in March of 2020, Redstory has become nationally recognized for seamlessly connecting brands to people and activating change. Their proprietary process blends collected data and behavioral science with excellent design and storytelling in order to successfully captivate an audience.

For more information, visit redstory.co.

Media Contact

Kellye DeMott

Director of Marketing and Strategy

kellye@redstory.co

231 Public Square

Suite 300 PMB 18

Franklin, TN 37064

SOURCE Redstory