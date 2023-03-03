"Pen not Guns" Campaign Launches to Promote Non-Violent Expression
PENG (PEN NOT GUNZ)
PENG (PEN NOT GUNZ)”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessenation's Upcoming EP "PENG (PEN NOT GUNZ)" is Set to Release on March 10
— Vibesnation Media
Afrobeats - Jessenation, the rising star in the music industry, is set to release their highly anticipated EP "PENG (PEN NOT GUNZ)" on March 10. The EP consists of five tracks that will leave the audience wanting more.
"PENG (PEN NOT GUNZ)" is a powerful and timely message that urges the world to use words as weapons instead of guns. The EP showcases Jessenation's unique blend of hip-hop and R&B with a touch of Afrobeat. The tracks are a testament to their musical range and artistry.
With powerful lyrics, infectious beats, and captivating melodies, Jessenation is sure to make a mark with its upcoming release. The EP promises to be a viral hit with its relatable themes and catchy tunes.
"I am excited to share my new EP with the world. It's a reflection of my passion for music and the issues that we all care about," says Jessenation. "I hope that my message resonates with the audience and inspires them to use their voices for good."
"Pen not Guns" #THEPENGPROJECT was founded by Jessenation who believes that writing can be a powerful tool for change. The campaign will provide writing workshops, literature events, and opportunities for young people to showcase their writing to a wider audience. The goal is to encourage creative expression, build self-esteem, and promote peaceful problem-solving skills.
"Writing is a way to express your thoughts, opinions, and emotions in a non-violent and constructive way," said Jessenation, founder of the "Pen not Guns" #THEPENGPROJECT campaign. "By promoting writing as a means of self-expression, we hope to inspire young people to choose the power of the pen over the destructive force of guns."
The "Pen not Guns" campaign has received support from various organizations and individuals who believe in its mission. The campaign will also be partnering with schools and community organizations globally to reach as many young people as possible.
Jessenation has already gained a significant following on social media, with over 20,000 followers on Instagram alone. His music has been featured in popular reality TV shows like Big Brother Africa, and Big Brother Naija, and also on major playlists, he has been praised by critics and fans alike.
"PENG (PEN NOT GUNZ)" will be available on all major streaming platforms. Fans can pre-order the EP now using this link https://share.amuse.io/album/jessenation-peng-pen-not-gunz
Be the first to experience the magic of Jessenation.
For more information on Jessenation, please visit their website at www.jessenation.com
Contact:
Name: Jessenation
Website: www.jessenation.com
Instagram: @officialjessenation
Email: info@jessenation.com
Jesse Nation
Vibesnation Music Group
info@jessenation.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other