Appointment of Ambassador Cindy McCain as Executive Director of the World Food Program

I congratulate Ambassador Cindy McCain on her appointment by the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization to serve as the next Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP). For over 60 years, WFP has played a vital role in addressing global hunger, poverty, and undernutrition worldwide, helping feed millions of people in desperate need. WFP plays a crucial role in the international community’s efforts to respond to the worsening global food security crisis, and the United States, as its largest contributor, is deeply invested in its continuing success.

We are grateful for Ambassador McCain’s service as Permanent Representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture in Rome, where she has led implementation of our food security policies. I am confident that she will bring renewed energy, optimism, and success to the World Food Program.

I would also like to express my appreciation to outgoing WFP Executive Director David Beasley for his dedication to the millions around the world in need of life-sustaining support. Since 2017, David has led WFP through unprecedented challenges, dramatically increasing the number of people served and improving conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas, for which WFP earned a Nobel Peace Prize in 2020.