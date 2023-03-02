A Firsthand Experience Of The Real World Behind Bars By Vern Thibedeau
Discover the reality of the cruel situations inside the offenders' walls.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When people say prison, it usually associates with individuals who have done something bad or illegal locked up in cells. While all of that is correct, there are also other individuals that chose to be inside the prison but with the right ways and intent.
For Vern Thibedeau, as a Canadian corrections officer also took his time inside five different facilities for a good twenty-six years. He encountered a series and episodes of traumatic events that occurred during his service both physically and emotionally.
Behind the cold steel bars of Kingston Penitentiary, was Vern’s most lethal record of his career. He dealt with Canada's most unimaginable cold-blooded criminals that even movies couldn’t dare to compare or illustrate — Clifford Olson, Paul Bernardo, and Russell Williams to name a few.
In October 2022, Vern, now retired, published a book called “The Door: My Twenty-Six Years Working Inside Canada's Prisons”. Containing all of his raw and detailed experiences witnessing officers and civilians shot dead. He himself had undergone disturbing hostage takings with a gun aimed directly against his head.
Those moments eventually required him to take a timeout to recover from the injuries he suffered. One time he encountered a sex offender whose victim was almost the same age as Vern's daughter. He took it a little personally, affecting his stance, and shook his guts to the core.
Wonder how bad and real movies couldn’t portray the world behind bars? Grab a copy now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores.
This book will be on display from March 3–5, 2023, at the Ottawa Internal Crafts and Book Expo in Downtown Ottawa, Canada.
