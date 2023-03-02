Register Now for Public Pre-K Technical Assistance Sessions Available March – July 2023 

Members of the Early Learning Team will be providing an opportunity for new and expanding Pre-K programs to come together to learn about and discuss the components of high-quality programming.
These sessions will be offered virtually on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month, March 30th through July 13th, 2023, from 3:30-4:30 pm. You may register once to have access to all sessions. Each session will be recorded and links to the recordings will be shared.
Please feel free to share the registration link with others in your school system who may be interested.
The sessions are scheduled as follows:
- March 30, 2023: Rule Chapter 124, Pre-K Guidebook & the Technical Assistance Process
- April 13, 2023: Public School & Community Partnerships
- April 27, 2023: Student Recruitment, Enrollment & Screening
- May 11, 2023: High-Quality Environments, Curriculum & Assessment
- May 25, 2023: Early Childhood Teacher Training & Maine Roads to Quality
- June 8, 2023: Child Development Services: Working Relationships
- June 22, 2023: Student Inclusion, SEL & Challenging Behaviors
- July 13, 2023: Family Engagement & Transitions
Register here. For questions and clarifications, please contact Early Childhood Specialist Nicole Madore at nicole.madore@maine.gov.