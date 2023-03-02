Register Now for Public Pre-K Technical Assistance Sessions Available March – July 2023 

Members of the Early Learning Team will be providing an opportunity for new and expanding Pre-K programs to come together to learn about and discuss the components of high-quality programming.

These sessions will be offered virtually on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month, March 30th through July 13th, 2023, from 3:30-4:30 pm. You may register once to have access to all sessions. Each session will be recorded and links to the recordings will be shared.

Please feel free to share the registration link with others in your school system who may be interested.

The sessions are scheduled as follows:

March 30, 2023: Rule Chapter 124, Pre-K Guidebook & the Technical Assistance Process

April 13, 2023: Public School & Community Partnerships

April 27, 2023: Student Recruitment, Enrollment & Screening

May 11, 2023: High-Quality Environments, Curriculum & Assessment

May 25, 2023: Early Childhood Teacher Training & Maine Roads to Quality

June 8, 2023: Child Development Services: Working Relationships

June 22, 2023: Student Inclusion, SEL & Challenging Behaviors

July 13, 2023: Family Engagement & Transitions

Register here. For questions and clarifications, please contact Early Childhood Specialist Nicole Madore at nicole.madore@maine.gov.