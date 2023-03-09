CEIBA Awarded as Enterprise-Wide Telehealth Technology Provider for Prime Healthcare covering Multiple Specialties
Ceiba eClinics Integrated Virtual Care Platform will be implemented Enterprise Wide at Prime Healthcare
Healthcare systems need this now to address staff shortages and improve the efficiency of bedside clinicians to reduce burnout”NEW YORK, NY , USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ceiba Healthcare, one of the leading virtual care technology providers, has been selected today by Prime Healthcare as their Enterprise Wide Telehealth Technology Solution. Prime Healthcare, one of the nation's leading healthcare providers with 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, will use Ceiba's eClinics Integrated Virtual Care technology to provide tele-neurology, tele-stroke, and tele-critical care services.
— Afsar Alp, President and Co-Founder of CEIBA
"As one of the most distinguished health systems, Prime embraces innovation and cutting-edge technologies to create an excellent care experience for patients by streamlining the consult request process," says Afsar Alp, Co-Founder and President for Ceiba Health. "We are very excited to implement the first Telehealth IQ Robot in the industry. "RoRo" is an integral part of our platform, streamlining and automating Telehealth clinical workflows and ensuring an efficient and effective care delivery processes added Afsin Alp Founder and CEO of Ceiba Healthcare.
"We look forward to implementing Ceiba's integrated virtual care platform to support our patients and varying clinical needs across our entire health system," notes Harsha Gopinath, Corporate Director of Telemedicine Services for Prime Healthcare. "Telemedicine is one of the many ways Prime Healthcare serves our patients with high quality care and ensures efficient access to specialists through technology. By standardizing the process across our organization, we are ensuring rapid clinical response times, and building a foundation to meet our larger integrated telemedicine vision."
Ceiba has developed the next generation of virtual care software that can rapidly connect healthcare providers with healthcare systems that need urgent consults. By leveraging Ceiba’s telehealth IQ robot, providers are quickly connected with the bedside when the clinicians need them most, on-demand. With Ceiba’s integration platform, the use cases for remote providers’ care are endless: no longer are multiple EMR’s, A/V solutions, medical devices, or PACS systems an issue for the remote clinical care staff.
About Prime Healthcare
Prime Healthcare is headquartered in Ontario, California and operates 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states. Prime Healthcare provides more than 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. For more information, visit www.primehealthcare.com
About Ceiba Healthcare:
Ceiba Healthcare is a health technology company focused on improving patient care delivery and enabling better outcomes from hospital to home. Ceiba leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated clinical solutions. Ceiba’s innovative portfolio covers telehealth, clinical information systems and medical/system integrations across the care continuum. Ceiba Health is Headquartered in the USA and is an emerging technology leader within health informatics. As a global company it continues to expand with offices in New York, Istanbul, London and Cologne. News about Ceiba can be found at http://www.ceiba-health.com.
