Designating Iran Sanctions Evaders

The United States is committed to significantly reducing Iranian energy exports and will sanction those facilitating Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical trade. Today, the Department of the State is designating six entities that have engaged in the transport or sale of Iranian petroleum products or petrochemical products, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13846, and is identifying 20 vessels as property or interests in property of these entities.

Specifically, the Department is designating Vietnam-based company Golden Lotus Oil Gas and Real Estate Joint Stock Company, pursuant to Section 3(a)(ii) of E.O. 13846, for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the transport of petroleum products from Iran.

The Department is also designating three entities pursuant to Section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the transport of petrochemical products from Iran:

PRC-based Global Marine Ship Mgmt. Co. Ltd.

PRC-based Shanghai Xuanrun Shpg. Co. Ltd.

United Arab Emirates-based Swedish Management Co. SA.

The Department is designating additional Iran-based entities below pursuant to Section 3(a)(iii) of E.O. 13846 for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the sale of petrochemical products from Iran:

Shiraz Petrochemical Company, and

Bushehr Petrochemical Co.

The Department is identifying 20 vessels as blocked property of these sanctioned entities.

Vessels linked to Golden Lotus Oil Gas and Real Estate Join Stock Company: Motor Tanker Dolphin (IMO 9052331) Motor Tanker Lauren (IMO 9249685) Motor Vessel Golden Bridge (IMO 9218301) Motor Vessel Golden Phoenix (IMO 9224790) Motor Tanker Amias (IMO 9342786) Motor Tanker Jamaica (IMO 9230098) Motor Vessel Golden Light 09 (IMO 9445057) Motor Tanker Gas Cathar (IMO 92505057)



Vessels linked to Swedish Management Co. SA: Motor Vessel Rising Eagle (IMO 9073672) Motor Vessel Rising Falcon (IMO 9105396) Motor Vessel Rising Harrier (IMO 9122291) Motor Vessel Cattle Force, (IMO 9175901) Motor Vessel Hercules (IMO 9558517) Motor Vessel Gladiator (IMO 7621011)



Vessels linked to Shanghai Xuanrun Shpg Co.: Motor Tanker Yong Xiang 29 (IMO 8744107) Motor Tanker Forever Rich (IMO 9203928) Motor Tanker Yong Xin (IMO 923930) Motor Tanker Xuan Ning (IMO 9349095), Motor Tanker Liang Sheng (IMO 9526693) Motor Tanker Full Star (IMO 9773301)



Concurrent with these actions, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is issuing Iran General License O, authorizing the wind down and limited safety and environmental transactions involving certain vessels in which one or more of the blocked entities identified above have an interest, through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, June 30, 2023. For additional details, see Iran GL O, as well as adjoining FAQs 1119 and 1120.

As a result of today’s actions, all property and interests in property of these targets that are in the United States or in possession or control of U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC. Furthermore, anyone conducting transactions that involve the designated entities and identified vessels risks exposure to U.S. sanctions.

These designations underscore our continued efforts to enforce our sanctions against Iran. We will not hesitate to take action against those who try to circumvent our sanctions.