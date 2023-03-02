Philadelphia’s Musical Gem, The Jazz Sanctuary, Shines Brightly this March with 4 Live Concert Performances
Philadelphia’s Musical Gem, The Jazz Sanctuary, Shines Brightly this March with 4 Live Concert PerformancesPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A musical gem in the Greater Philadelphia region, The Jazz Sanctuary, in its 12th year of performing free, live concert performances and educational programs, has four evening events on the schedule for March.
The sounds of The Jazz Sanctuary musicians return to West Chester on the evening of Friday, March 3 to kick off the Weekend Arts Show at First Presbyterian Church (130 West Miner Street, West Chester, PA 19382). The performance by The Jazz Sanctuary quartet, including Alan Segal (bass), the Founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary, begins at 6:30 p.m.
An evening of The Jazz Sanctuary’s popular “Jazz & Joe,” featuring live music, coffee and treats, is set for Thursday, March 9 at Buckingham’s Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912). This 90-minute performance, which begins at 7:30 p.m., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This concert performance is free of charge.
Musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary will perform during morning services on Sunday, March 12 at Main Line Unitarian Church (816 South Valley Forge Road, Devon, PA 19333).
The Jazz Sanctuary returns to Devon and Main Line Unitarian Church on Wednesday, March 22 for another evening of “Jazz & Joe,” featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet. This two-hour concert performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free of charge.
Returning to Old City Philadelphia for an evening of “Jazz & Joe” on Thursday, March 23, The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet performs at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church in Queen Village (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147). This free, two-hour concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization as they enter their second decade. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others.
Interested donors or sponsors, as well as local townships, houses of worship, community centers or other public venues interested in participating in, or hosting The Jazz Sanctuary live events, are encouraged to contact Alan Segal directly, either by phone at (215) 208-7314 or by e-mail at music@thejazzsanctuary.com.
Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 675 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.
Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.
Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think and DMG Global.
A two-part video of the concert performance by The Jazz Sanctuary on Monday, June 6, 2022, is now available on The Jazz Sanctuary website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/jazzn-joe-video/.
Updated information about all upcoming Jazz Sanctuary events is available at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly/.
Additional information is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com.
