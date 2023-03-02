Cooper Aerobics and EatLove Partner to Deliver a Personalized Nutrition Solution

National Nutrition Month kicks off this turn-key nutrition intervention to supercharge members’ fitness journey

EatLove’s unique platform combines proven science with personal data to create individualized nutrition prescriptions designed around an individual’s unique medical history, fitness goals and preferences for meals delivered right to your doorstep.

“Cooper Aerobics has long been a leader in wellness and nutrition and by using EatLove to power their ‘Nutrition for Life’ approach they can offer their fitness center members expertise using EatLove’s best-in-class tools, data and AI technology,” said EatLove Co-Founder and CEO Monique Nadeau. “EatLove was designed to enable companies like Cooper Aerobics to go beyond traditional meal planning to a comprehensive nutrition prescription that guides the more than 200 decisions we make every day around food and diet, making smart eating choices simple and easy. We are delighted to deliver a premium service with Cooper Aerobics.”

Cooper Aerobics will offer Cooper Fitness Center members a truly individualized nutrition prescription powered by EatLove’s LENA®Nutrition Intelligence technology that combines proven nutrition science with individual client data. Members will have an always-on personalized feed of nutritionally adherent meals and snacks, offering inspiration and solutions for every eating situation.

“Our partnership with EatLove helps us deliver our ‘Nutrition for Life’ approach to our members in a realistic and practical way,” said Bryan Lennon, Cooper Fitness Center Vice President and General Manager. “Our registered dietitian nutritionists will use EatLove’s platform to provide 24/7 guidance to fitness center members’ lives, including online grocery shopping, meal kits and dining out, as well as eating at home.”

About EatLove

EatLove is a San Francisco-based digital health company dedicated to providing individuals with easy access to affordable, hyper-personalized nutrition solutions. EatLove’s HIPAA-compliant intelligent nutrition platform equips health and fitness providers with the power to revolutionize the way they approach care, and scale sustainable health outcomes. By offering more than 500 health and fitness companies a one-stop solution for clients to receive customized guidance and home delivery of carefully designed meals, EatLove is making the vision of food-as-medicine achievable and accessible. Its unique, adaptive nutrition intelligence combines proven science with personal data to create individualized nutrition prescriptions behind meals designed around specific needs, preferences, and lifestyles to fit every eating occasion. For further inquiries, email hello@eatlove.is, visit eatlove.is/pro or connect with us on LinkedIn (EatLove PRO), and follow us on Instagram (@eatlove.pro).

About Cooper Aerobics

Cooper Aerobics in Dallas serves as the headquarters for six health and wellness companies and a research and education nonprofit, The Cooper Institute® 501(c)(3), founded in 1970 by Kenneth H. Cooper, MD, MPH . Cooper Aerobics is the health and wellness resource that bases its recommendations on its world-leading body of data and expertise. Through the array of services Cooper offers under the leadership of President and CEO Tyler C. Cooper, MD, MPH , millions have been inspired to make good health a habit, helping improve their quality and quantity of life. For more information, call 866.906.2667 (COOP) or visit cooperaerobics.com . Follow the Cooper Aerobics Facebook page or Instagram account for updates.

