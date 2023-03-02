Dr. S.K. GRUNIN: MISCHIEVOUS MISFITS
Dr. S.K. Grunin writes a children's and young adult book series that is sure to entertain, enlighten, engage and inspire readers of all ages.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Life Lessons and Tales of Little MisFit" is an exciting and entertaining children's and young adult book series that takes readers on a journey of discovery and adventure through the eyes of Little MisFit. From her first memory at the age of 3 ½ through kindergarten to fifth grade with her many mischievous pranks, Little MisFit will have readers laughing and relating to her experiences as she learns valuable life lessons. Each chapter is filled with humor and wit, bringing the characters to life and making the stories truly engaging and motivating readers to ask adults in their lives about their own life lessons and experiences.
The second book of the LMF series is coming soon when she learns that Life Isn’t Always Fair. Readers don't want to miss out on the continuation of Little MisFit's adventures! Follow her journey and experience the joy and laughter that comes with learning about life's lessons through her humorous tales!
Dr. Grunin, with her impressive background as a retired law enforcement officer, college professor, executive coach and CEO, brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to her writing. As a member of the Executive Board of the Gulf Coast Writers Association of SW Florida, Dr. Grunin's work gets a wide distribution and is sure to entertain and enlighten readers of all ages.
Grab a copy of “Life Lessons and Tales of Little MisFit'' on Amazon now! Also available in all leading digital book stores worldwide. Click on Follow Author on Amazon and you will receive an email when books in the series are published and available on Amazon.
The Ottawa International Crafts & Book Expo on March 3-5, 2023 is an opportunity to get a signed copy of "Life Lessons and Tales of Little MisFit" by S K Grunin. This event is a celebration of talent, culture, and love for written art, where readers can discover new favorites and be surrounded by amazing reads. To know more about Dr. S. K. Grunin works visit her website at www.SkgCreations.com.
