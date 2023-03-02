Livanta Wins Platinum MarCom Award Third Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livanta LLC ("Livanta") has announced that, for the third year in a row, the firm has been recognized internationally for excellence in developing communications products for Medicare beneficiaries, caregivers, and patient advocates. Livanta received three MarCom Awards in the 2022 competition for marketing and communication professionals, including MarCom's highest honor, a Platinum Award, for its rural outreach campaign. In last year's competition, Livanta also received recognition from MarCom, including Platinum and Gold awards, for its communications products.

In conducting the rural outreach campaign, Livanta worked with an external vendor that maintains a network of digital display monitors in healthcare facilities. Through this collaboration, Livanta broadcast its 30-second Medicare Helpline video in waiting rooms and lobbies of primary care physician offices in rural communities in four states with high concentrations of rural populations: Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. This video aired in patient waiting rooms during the fall months when Medicare beneficiaries typically visit their physicians for vaccinations and other scheduled appointments.

The video played more than 130,000 times in nearly 200 physician offices across dozens of rural communities. The estimated reach of the campaign, which spanned three months, was almost one million individuals, including patients and those who accompanied them to their doctor's visits.

"It can be hard to find ways to reach Medicare beneficiaries in rural areas because of the barriers they face. The PatientPoint campaign was a unique approach to reach rural beneficiaries where they are and provide critical messaging about their Medicare rights," said Livanta Executive Director Lance Coss.

MarCom also recognized Livanta with Gold Awards for its "#MyRoleCounts" social media toolkit for caregivers and a series of publications about health equity.

MarCom is one of the world's largest and most prestigious creative competitions. MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 28-year-old international organization of several thousand creative professionals.

MarCom Awards recognize the outstanding achievement of professionals involved in producing marketing and communication materials and programs. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

About Livanta LLC

Livanta LLC, established in 2004, is a privately held firm headquartered in Annapolis Junction, MD. Livanta's success lies in its team of knowledgeable professionals committed to providing excellent service and quality products powered by exceptional Information Technology (IT) solutions and data analytics.

This material was prepared by Livanta LLC, the Medicare Beneficiary and Family Centered Care-Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO) that provides claim review services nationwide and case review services for Medicare Regions 2, 3, 5, 7, and 9, under contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The contents presented do not necessarily reflect CMS policy. 12-SOW-MD-2022-QIOBFCC-CP237

CONTACT:

LNovak@Livanta.com

Contact Information:

Leasa Novak

Communications Director

lnovak@livanta.com

+12406870410



Related Images











Image 1: 2022 MarCom Platinum Winner Statuette





2022 MarCom Platinum Winner Statuette









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment