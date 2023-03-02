Due to the decrease in the level of food security in the world, many investors will grow interested in Ukrainian lands - Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, March 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the end of autumn, government included the agricultural sector of Ukraine to 5 sectors most attractive for investments. It indeed has every chance to become one of the locomotives of the recovery of the country’s economy, assures Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Ukrainian industrial and investment group Aurum, which includes agricultural enterprises in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions:“The agricultural sector may well become the driver of the country’s economy. Taking into account the decrease in the level of food security in the world and, in particular, the fertility of Ukrainian lands, it is impossible not to take advantage of this. Moreover, many investors will be interested in Ukrainian lands in the course of European integration.”Alona Lebedieva noted: “The first and the most painful issue for the country and for us, the business, still remains the issue of de-occupation and demining of agricultural land, the possibility for farmers to return to work. And that’s why the agricultural sector urgently needs financing.”