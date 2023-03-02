Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,576 in the last 365 days.

Due to the decrease in the level of food security in the world, many investors will grow interested in Ukrainian lands

Due to the decrease in the level of food security in the world, many investors will grow interested in Ukrainian lands - Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the end of autumn, government included the agricultural sector of Ukraine to 5 sectors most attractive for investments. It indeed has every chance to become one of the locomotives of the recovery of the country’s economy, assures Alona Lebedieva, the owner of the Ukrainian industrial and investment group Aurum, which includes agricultural enterprises in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions:

“The agricultural sector may well become the driver of the country’s economy. Taking into account the decrease in the level of food security in the world and, in particular, the fertility of Ukrainian lands, it is impossible not to take advantage of this. Moreover, many investors will be interested in Ukrainian lands in the course of European integration.”

Alona Lebedieva noted: “The first and the most painful issue for the country and for us, the business, still remains the issue of de-occupation and demining of agricultural land, the possibility for farmers to return to work. And that’s why the agricultural sector urgently needs financing.”

Press center
Aurum Group
press@aurumgroup.ua
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Due to the decrease in the level of food security in the world, many investors will grow interested in Ukrainian lands

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more