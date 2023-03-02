NEIL PERRY GORDON RELEASES THE NAZARITE

The Nazarite José Salomé Pina Peter Paul Rubens

THE UNTOLD STORY OF SAMSON & DELILAH

...a very engaging, highly-imaginative, well-written, dark, erotic, and steamy page turner that showcases the power of lust and love..." — READER REVIEW

The Nazarite spins the tale of the great strongman and biblical hero—Samson. Able to slay a lion with his bare hands, defeat an army of one-thousand strong with the jawbone of an ass, lift the mighty Gates of Gaza, plus many more captivating triumphs. It’s a fantastic story of great and outrageous feats, accompanied with an intriguing love affair between Samson the Israelite and Delilah the Philistine. It was this compelling relationship that has raised many brows and questions.

Why did Samson share his sacred secret with the vixen—Delilah? A secret so dear, that his life depended upon keeping it private. Yet he confides to Delilah, and by doing so is taken captive by his people’s existential enemy. His eyes are gored out and is sentenced to be sacrificed to the Philistine god—Dagon.

Can we imagine Delilah, armed with nothing more than her exquisite beauty, and cunning deceit, enticing the lustful Samson by luring him beyond the boundaries of their intimacy? Why else would the Nazarite give up the key to his great strength, unless enticed by forbidden, erotic desires?

​The novella is written through the eyes of Samson, and a Philistine scribe—Mizar, who’s given the task of writing upon parchment the events of Samson's incredible life.

A unique take on the Old Testament story of Samson & Delilah. The Nazarite tells the tale of the famous strongman and biblical hero. Samson was able to slay a lion bare handed and defeat a thousand man army with a jawbone. But what about this love affair between Samson the Israelite and Delilah the Philistine? The author helps us imagine how Delilah, armed with nothing more than her beauty and cunning, enticed Samson. A good re-imagining!

Once again, NPG offers a fascinating tale. The Nazarite - The Untold Story of Samson and Delilah is a quick read and thoroughly engaging. Like a modern day soap opera, this novella offers all the emotions one craves in a well told story. Keep it up!

"The Nazarite" is, essentially, an exciting and unique take on the famous Old Testament bible story of Samson and Delilah. It is a very engaging, highly-imaginative, well-written, dark, erotic, and steamy page turner that showcases the power of lust and love - how it can make or break a man, and the consequences it can induce in someone's life. It's a quick, easy to follow, fun and memorable read that could be the perfect bedtime story or a gift to a friend. People interested in Bible stories, especially that of Samson and Delilah, will find this book quite interesting and fascinating.