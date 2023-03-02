Airborne Survey Identifies More Lithium Exploration Targets at the Superb Lake Lithium Property, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Rock Edge Resources Ltd. REDG ("Rock Edge" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the results of an airborne geophysical survey at its Superb Lake Lithium Property (the "Property") located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. A preliminary interpretation of the survey data shows that lithium-bearing spodumene mineralization on the Property is most likely controlled by structural trends in the NW- and NE-directions and that the lithium mineralized pegmatites likely occur along the lithological contacts or within fractures buried in the metasedimentary rocks. Rock Edge has an option to earn a 70% interest in the Superb Lake lithium project from Medaro Mining corp. (see PR dated Nov. 29, 2022).

Highlights

Ø The superimposition of 2021-22 soil sampling contours (Li-ppm) on the magnetic tilt map identifies four areas of interest (AOI) with the highest potential for Spodumene-bearing lithium mineralization within the property. Areas of P1, P2, P3, and P4 are categorized as exploration targets with LOW magnetic responses and LOW VTEM conductivity (see Figure 1).

Ø The northwesterly trend of lithium assay contours implies that LOW magnetic, LOW conductive zones adjacent to mafic dykes or veins are most likely associated with spodumene-bearing lithium mineralization.

Ø The superimposition of the dB/dt Calculated Time Constant (Tau) and the Fraser filtered VTEM responses on Magnetic Tilt Derivative contours also reflects four areas of interest (T1 to T4 on Figure 1) with the highest potential for Sulphide and graphite mineralization as well as base polymetallic deposits within the property. The result clearly indicates zones of potentially high concentration of sulphide mineralization with anomalous magnetic / conductive features that are spatially coincident with existing major faults/fractures, and the boundaries of the metavolcanics with pegmatitic granite and metasedimentary rocks.

In 2022, Medaro Mining Corp. contracted Geotech Ltd. of Ontario, Canada to complete a Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEMTM Plus) and horizontal magnetic gradiometric survey on the Superb Lake Property. A total of 908-line kilometres of survey at 50 m line spacing was completed on the property. The survey type is an exclusive technology of Geotech Ltd. and is suitable to identify deeper geophysical targets and structures. During the survey the helicopter was maintained at a mean altitude of 94 metres above the ground with an average survey speed of 88 km/hour. This allowed for an average Transmitter-receiver loop terrain clearance of 59 metres and a magnetic sensor clearance of 69 metres. The horizontal and vertical gradients data from the VTEM Plus were measured by two magnetometers 12.5 m apart on an independent bird mounted 10m above the VTEM loop. To identify linear magnetic features, three advanced magnetic derivative products, the total horizontal derivative (THDR), first vertical derivative (CVG), and tilt angle derivative (TDR) were created.

Charles Desjardins, CEO of Rock Edge stated, "We look forward to getting to work this spring after these geophysical survey results continue to confirm the success of past ground exploration from 2020 to the present, including a recorded surface channel sample of 2.47% Li2O over 3.2 m, which includes 5.84% Li2O over 1.1 m while uncovering additional targets for further investigation."

Figure 1. Geophysical Survey Interpretation Map

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Superb Lake Lithium Property

The Property is in the O' Sullivan Lake / Maun Lake Area, Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. It is located about 375 kilometers to the northeast of Thunder Bay. The nearest town to the property is Nakina situated 45 km to the south of the Property. Geologically, the Property is situated in the eastern part of Wabigoon Subprovince of the Superior Geological Province. Superb Lake area has historical exploration work carried out since the 1950s' with discovery of lithium along the shores of Superb Lake. Medaro Mining Corp. has carried out exploration work in 2021 and 2022 which included prospecting, mapping, soil and rock sampling, and airborne / ground geophysical surveys. The Property is optioned to Rock Edge Resources Ltd. REDG ("REDG") to acquire an undivided 70% interest in the Superb Lake Property (see November 29, 2022, news release)

About Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

Rock Edge Resources Ltd.is focused on acquiring and exploring mineral property assets, with a specific emphasis on the Northwestern Ontario Lithium belt. Its objective is to locate, develop and bring to market economically viable properties that contain critical minerals, base metals and precious metals. With the support of the Ontario government's Critical Minerals Strategy, Rock Edge is poised to take advantage of the growing demand for these essential minerals and contribute to the region's economic growth.

