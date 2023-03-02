OnlineCheckWriter.com Crosses $50 Billion in Transactions, adds 20,000 registered users every month

TYLER, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- B2B payments platform OnlineCheckWriter.com crosses $50 billion in transaction value, its parent company Zil Money Corporation announced today.

"We are thrilled to have crossed this milestone," said Zil Money CEO Sabeer Nelli. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create an easy-to-use, secure, affordable platform. We are proud of our achievements and excited about the future."

Since its establishment, OnlineCheckWriter.com has experienced remarkable growth, adding over 20,000 registered users every month. Companies opt for this platform due to the ease of payments and simplified accounting integrations.

The recent introduction of the 'Pay Any Business with Your Credit Card' service by OnlineCheckWriter.com has accelerated the platform's adoption among businesses. Apart from the existing features such as digital checks, ACH, wire transfers, get-paid links, and international payments, the Pay By Credit Card facility enables users to pay suppliers, contractors, or vendors easily, even when the recipients do not accept credit card payments.

A multitude of integrations have been recently accomplished with prominent accounting platforms such as QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, Zoho Books, Zoho Payroll, QuickBooks Payroll, Gusto, Zapier, Create Check from PDF, Xero, Bill.com, FreshBooks, and Sage Business. This allows users of these platforms to effortlessly import and pay their checks, bills, and invoices, eliminating the need for manual entries and enabling a hassle-free and convenient experience. The payments platform has recently partnered with ADP Marketplace to allow businesses to fund payrolls by credit card.

As a result, the platform has become an essential tool for businesses in the United States.

The $50 billion transaction milestone is significant for OnlineCheckWriter.com and highlights users' trust and confidence in the platform. In addition, it is a testament to the company's commitment to providing exceptional service and constantly improving the user experience.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience. We will continue to innovate and improve our platform to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We're thrilled to offer our customers a comprehensive platform with a wide range of payment options. Our feature-rich platform includes a user-friendly interface, making it simple for our customers to manage accounts and payments without requiring any technical expertise," said Sabeer Nelli.

OnlineCheckWriter.com was initially made as a payment solution for Sabeer's first company Tyler Petroleum and later released to the public. Tyler Petroleum Corporation spent significant transaction fees each year using various cloud-based services to accomplish various payment-related functions. Sabeer and a talented team of programmers have spent the last four years developing a better payment system that any business could use. The result is ZM's flagship platform, OnlineCheckWriter.com, and its online banking service provider, ZilBank.com, which offers a comprehensive solution to payment problems for any business. This SaaS system is integrated with almost all banks in the United States, accounting software, and payroll systems. Zil Money has now expanded its services to include credit card services, expense cards, vendor management, cloud-based approval flow, auto-reconciliation, positive pay, and more.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilMoney.com, and ZilBank.com, provides state-of-the-art payment solutions for businesses across the United States and overseas. The payment solutions offered by Zil Money Corporation include Check drafts, Digital checks, ACH, domestic and international wire, Debit cards, and Gift cards.

