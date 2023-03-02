Cyclomedia announces launch of Road Surface Analysis product

Cyclomedia Cyclomedia's specially-equipped vehicles Cyclomedia's Road Surface Analysis Product Cyclomedia's Road Surface Analysis Product Cyclomedia's Road Surface Analysis Product

A unique technology created in partnership with Arcadis

MIDDLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyclomedia, the industry expert and leading provider of accurate geospatial imagery and data analytics, announces the launch of their newest innovative product, Road Surface Analysis (RSA).

Created in collaboration with Arcadis, Cyclomedia combined their high-resolution street level panorama images and dense LiDAR point clouds with Arcadis’ artificial intelligence algorithm. The unique collaboration resulted in a revolutionary new technology that can assess road surface damage by leveraging AI to recognize and provide the severity, extent, and classification of each individual road defect as well as a rapid ASTM based Pavement Condition Index (PCI) and Overall Condition Index (OCI) score – all automated from behind a workstation.

“When I joined Cyclomedia as Product Manager Data Insights, the first product I worked on was the RSA product, which Cyclomedia developed together with Arcadis. This unique collaboration has been successful because two fields of expertise came together, resulting in a product that uses the newest AI technology available,” says Doekele Rienks, Cyclomedia US Director of Product Management.

Cyclomedia's RSA product provides Public Works departments with crucial data needed to visualize the high-level condition of the road network and make data-driven decisions as to which road segments require the most immediate maintenance. Additionally, the available budget for road improvement can be smartly allocated to where it makes the greatest impact.

Some key benefits of Cyclomedia's RSA technology include:

- Provides Public Works departments with critical data to prioritize which streets will receive pavement treatments

- Provides information for every lane in the roadway- not just a generalized scan of one lane of a four-lane road

- Accurate determination of size and position

- Uniform, objective and constant results

Cyclomedia’s proprietary RSA product will provide local governments with the necessary data and insight they need to build a successful multi-year pavement preservation plan, thus achieving the best possible PCI score in the long term.