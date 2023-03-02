GL Alert: Johnson Fistel is Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Globe Life Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Globe Life Inc. (“Globe Life”) (NYSE: GL) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Globe Life you may have standing to hold Globe Life harmless from any possible harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/globe-life-inc

Recently, a civil lawsuit was filed by a former agent of American Income Life Insurance, Globe Life’s largest insurance subsidiary. The lawsuit against Simon Arias III, President of the Agency, and others alleges a pattern of unchecked sexual assault and harassment at the agency. The lawsuit describes a culture of abuse at a workplace that operated without guardrails. Johnson Fistel is investigating whether members of Globe Life’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Globe Life adequately, in breach of their fiduciary duties, and whether Globe Life and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

