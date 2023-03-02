Hemp, Inc. to Collaborate with Cardi B's New Six-Phase Skincare Line Kulture Wave Beauty (KWB)

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC:HEMP) announced today it will supply CBD and MCT oil for Kulture Wave Beauty (KWB), the new beauty line by rap superstar, Cardi B. The skincare and feminine hygiene products, in the line, include CBD as a key ingredient. As such, Hemp, Inc. was the obvious choice to supply it. Cedric Yengo, a seasoned entrepreneur and veteran startup founder who is spearheading resource mobilization for KWB, stated that after thorough research, Hemp, Inc. had the highest quality CBD on the market. The partnership between Hemp, Inc. and KWB is expected to further enhance the reputation of both companies and revolutionize the beauty industry over the course of this year.



Kulture Wave Beauty (KWB) is a six-phase beauty line scientifically formulated by leading scientists and dermatologists to promote glowing, radiant skin for all skin types. According to Yengo, KWB’s skin care products are the result of years of intensive clinical research on thousands of test subjects with proven merits and will be formulated based on the tropical skin numbers on the Fitzpatrick skin type test.

For those unfamiliar with the Fitzpatrick skin type test, it is a “classification system used to determine an individual's skin color and its response to the sun. The system is based on six different skin types, which are categorized by the amount of melanin in the skin and the skin's reaction to sun exposure.” ( Source ) This test is crucial because it enables people to identify their individual skin types and select the treatments and products that are best for them.

Edith Gibson, the leading scientist and tropical skin specialist behind KWB, has over seven years of clinical research experience and has worked with over 8,000 subjects while carrying out over 50,000 skin analyses. Her research addresses issues plaguing those living under a tropical sun, such as hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, stretch marks, and surface dehydration, and aims to offer the tropical skin beauty market products and formulations that serve and preserve the skin.

“Our raw materials and finished hemp products are of the highest quality. Hemp, Inc. was the first hemp publicly traded company in America. We’re a pioneer in our industry and now we’re embarking on a new chapter. We’re a key link in the supply chain of a beauty brand created by one of the most popular, successful artists in the world, Cardi B. In addition to providing high-end pure raw materials for A-listers, we also offer custom-branded high-end hemp products such as CBD, CBN, CBG, CBDa and CBGa, CBD Coffee Enhancer, Pain Cream, etc for celebrities. Whether you want a complete custom-branded product or just the highest quality raw materials, Hemp, Inc. is your go-to. We also have a unique and powerful mechanism that enables us to raise significant amounts of money for the celebrity’s favorite charities, as an option,” said Gary Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP).

Cardi B is joining the ranks of beauty moguls such as Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian with Kulture Wave Beauty (KWB). Her history of skin breakouts inspired the creation of this line, and she is excited to inspire young girls to follow their dreams by taking action. With more than 158 million followers on social media, the star’s notoriety and influence supersede her. The Bardi Gang (Cardi’s fan base) loves her, not only for her musical abilities but also for her community awareness efforts.

In 2018, Cardi B used her social platform to demand tax transparency, criticizing New York's use of taxpayer dollars. She also endorsed Bernie Sanders for president in 2020 because of his support for underprivileged minorities and healthcare. She also used her platform to raise awareness for police brutality victims and promote local elections. The Hollywood Reporter named Cardi B the fifth most influential celebrity in the 2020 presidential election.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, originally gained popularity on Vine and Instagram and appeared on Love & Hip Hop: New York from 2015 to early 2017, where she showcased her music aspirations. Since then, she has won numerous awards including a “Grammy, 8 Billboard Music Awards, 6 Guinness World Records, 6 American Music Awards, 4 MTV Video Music Awards, 6 BET Awards (including Album of the Year), and 14 BET Hip Hop Awards. Her album ‘Invasion of Privacy’ made her the first female rapper to win a solo Grammy for Best Rap Album and the first female rapper to be nominated for Album of the Year in 15 years. She was named to Time's 100 Most Influential People list in 2018 and won ASCAP's Songwriter of the Year award twice, becoming the first female rapper to do so. In 2020, she was named Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, the first female rapper to receive the honor.” ( Source )

Kulture Wave Beauty (KWB) is set to launch this year. Details on where to purchase the products will be announced soon. Will there be a WAP moisturizer for the face? We don’t know but with Cardi B's passion for empowering women and Hemp, Inc.'s industry expertise, Kulture Wave Beauty is poised to make a significant impact on the beauty industry nonetheless.

To catch up with the latest news on Hemp, Inc., be sure to check out:

New Look, New Feel for Hemp, Inc.’s Hempinc.com

Hemp Inc.’s Year to Date Sales Increase 315% Over Last Year

Hemp Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results and Removal of “Yield” Sign

Hemp Inc. Reveals Stunning Results of its Hemp Research

Hempcrete Approved for U.S. Residential Construction

Hemp Inc. See Significant Increase in Revenue Over the Last 3 Quarters

Hemp, Inc. Offers CBD-CBG Topical Pain Relief Roll-On

Hemp, Inc.’s Chief Visionary Consultant Bruce Perlowin Brings Opportunity to Hemp, Inc. (August 8, 2022)

Hemp Inc.’s CBDA and CBGA Products on Sale Now (July 19, 2022)

Hemp Inc.’s Chief Visionary Consultant Bruce Perlowin talks with Stock Day podcast about Hemp Inc.’s super potent line of CBD/CBG/CBN Products (July 7, 2022)

Healthy Products for Healthy Living: A Look into Hemp, Inc.’s Pure, Premium, and Potent CBD and Wellness Products (June 16, 2022)

Hemp, Inc. Releases New High Potency CBD/CBG Vanilla Flavored Coffee Enhancer (June 9, 2022)

Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp CBD-CBG-CBN Natural Sleep Aid Capsules in Stock and On Sale (May 26, 2022)

King of Hemp Natural and Vanilla-Flavored CBD/CBG “Super” Tinctures Now in Stock (May 12, 2022)



The Company will continue to keep its shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. Those interested in distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line includes tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors, and formulas with a future focus on healthy foods for healthy living.

About Hemp, Inc.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP) seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable, and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this release is as of January 2023. The content is for information purposes and as such, should not be construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. The release contains forward-looking statements.



Contact:

Gary Perlowin

877-436-7564

ir@hempinc.com