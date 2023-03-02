Aftermath Islands Blazes to 2 Million User-Generated Resource Pack NFTs

Each Resource Pack NFT provides the owner with rich in-Metaverse utility and is backed by biometric Proof of Humanity verification to ensure every account represents a real person

Aftermath Islands Metaverse has reached the 2 million user generated Resource Pack NFT milestone in just 36 days after the 1 million mark was achieved. These unique NFT utilities represent real ownership of in-Metaverse items that can be used in numerous ways across the Aftermath Islands Metaverse to craft and trade. Users will combine these resources with in-Metaverse items and services, supporting the in-platform economy and revenue generation.

As a virtual world of highly realistic theme-based islands, communities, and estates, Aftermath Islands will allow players to experience a wide range of interactive virtual activities promoting the ability to work, play, learn, earn, entertain, create and socialize. Using cutting-edge blockchain technology, GPU cloud servers, pixel streaming and Unreal Engine 5’s high-fidelity graphics, Aftermath Islands delivers a rich, no-download, browser-based experience on desktops, mobile devices and tablets.

The platform recently launched its Events and Player Pavilions where players can start their virtual journeys and participate in different events and experiences presented by brands and commercial entities. A batch of utility-rich speed boats for use inside the Metaverse from the Meta Yachts – makers of luxe items specifically tailored for use in the Metaverse – sold out in under three minutes, and advanced, AI-powered NPCs that have the power to reimagine information sharing, corporate branding, commercial outreach, and player engagement in the Metaverse were also successfully launched on the platform.

Platform and player security are enhanced with Liquid Avatar Technologies’ Proof of Humanity, whose Meta Park Pass™ – an innovative and proprietary blockchain use case – guarantees that users can only have one account. This reduces bot activity and the creation of fake and duplicate accounts thanks to facial mapping and blockchain-based verifiable credentialing along with AI-verified age verification.

Aftermath Islands is leading the global push toward economic inclusivity within the Metaverse since players enjoy a high level of privacy as well as value-generating experiences and Meta Park Pass™ that delivers secure and robust identity creation and management allowing players to anonymously verify themselves as real people while operating online.

David Lucatch, Managing Director Aftermath Islands Metaverse, and CEO of Liquid Avatar Technologies, hailed the two million resource pack NFT milestone: "In reaching the 2 million Resource Pack NFT milestone just a month after eclipsing the 1 million mark, we know that we truly have something special on our hands for people around the world as our engagement numbers continue to grow and create value. Aftermath Islands uses Proof of Humanity to create higher levels of assurance, reduce the potential for malicious acts, and allow users to manage and control their digital footprint while also allowing organizations to use NFTs as part of the supply chain management process for access, inventory, and more.”

Aftermath Islands is a complete virtual ecosystem with in-Metaverse homes, commercial properties, wearables and other digital goods and services. It will connect to other online platforms and existing Web2 environments, providing players with interoperability and an extensive collection of opportunities so they can live their best virtual lives immersed in Web3 technologies and services.

By navigating Aftermath Islands’ early stage and live Metaverse experience at play.aftermathislands.com, players can dive right into the live early version of the platform and enjoy exemplary and highly realistic virtual environments.

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is a Web3 open-world, realistic graphic virtual world where users and organizations can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property, and digital goods and services, providing high levels of assurance that every user is a real person.

Built on cutting-edge blockchain technologies that includes Liquid Avatar Technologies’ Proof of Humanity solutions, and using GPU cloud servers, pixel streaming, and the high-fidelity graphics of Unreal Engine 5, Aftermath Islands delivers rich, no-download, browser-based experiences for users on desktops, mobile devices, and tablets.

From play-to-earn games, including Lost Kingdom of T’Sara, to online experiences, collaboration, immersive entertainment, and more, Aftermath Islands brings live streaming, high-definition graphics, exemplary interactivity, real-world mechanics, and countless new services and experiences to players all around the world. The platform is built on the philosophy of decentralization and economic inclusivity and promises to provide captivating experiences that allow people around the world to earn their way into virtual land ownership.

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation that is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "LQID" (CSE:LQID), and also trades in the United States, on the OTCQB under the symbol "LQAVF" and in Frankfurt under the symbol "4T5". For more information on Aftermath Islands, please visit aftermathislands.com.

