Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with FMB Bancshares, Inc.
March 02, 2023
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
FMB Bancshares, Inc., Lakeland, Georgia
Written Agreement dated November 11, 2009 (PDF)
Terminated February 28, 2023
