Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with FMB Bancshares, Inc.

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

FMB Bancshares, Inc., Lakeland, Georgia

Written Agreement dated November 11, 2009 (PDF)

Terminated February 28, 2023

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

