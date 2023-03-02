Valeo Futbol Club Announces New Partnership with Ireland’s Athlone Town Association Football Club

The two clubs will work together to improve the competitiveness of the team and create a world-class player development program

NEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valeo Futbol Club Inc. – an elite global futbol training organization focused on developing highly competitive athletes, outstanding citizens, and strong leaders – today announced a new partnership with Athlone Town Association Football Club, an Irish football club whose adult teams play in the League of Ireland.

Under the terms of the partnership, Valeo Futbol Club will lend its footballing expertise to all of Athlone Town AFC’s teams and oversee their technical direction. It will additionally lead efforts to transform Athlone’s Youth Academy into a global football development center of excellence for ambitious players and coaches.

The goal of this partnership is to create a world-class training and development environment for elite players and coaches from all over Ireland and attract the best and brightest young players from across the globe.

“Athlone Town Association Football Club has a storied history as the oldest team in the League of Ireland,” said Valeo Futbol Club’s Founder and President, Emelio Williams. “With this exciting new partnership, we will work hand-in-hand to improve all of the club’s teams, strengthen the club’s training program and develop the next generation of players”.

Based in the heart of Ireland, Athlone Town Association Football Club was founded in 1887. First elected to the League of Ireland in 1922, the club plays its home matches in its stadium in Lissywollen, which opened in 2007.

A two-time men’s domestic champion Athlone Town has competed in European Competition on several occasions. The club famously held seven-time Champions League winners AC Milan scoreless in a home UEFA Cup tie.

“This partnership will help Athlone get to the next level and improve our competitiveness in Ireland’s First Division,” said Athlone Town Association Football Club’s Club President, John Hayden. “But perhaps more importantly, it will help our players – and generations of players to come – access new opportunities to play football at the highest levels in Ireland and Europe.”

To learn more about Valeo Futbol, visit www.valeofc.com or www.valeofceurope.com.

To learn more about Athlone Town, visit www.athlonetownafc.ie.

About Valeo Futbol Club

Valeo Futbol Club Inc. is a global soccer training organization that provides opportunities and access for young student-athletes, regardless of their socio-economic status and geography. Valeo FC trains thousands of athletes throughout North America, the Caribbean, and Europe each year, including extensive outreach and inclusion of inner-city youth. They provide a challenging and rewarding environment that teaches the virtues of teamwork, discipline, hard work, commitment, respect, and leadership.