Kosta Boda Collaborates with Elvis Presley Enterprises

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world-leading crystal brand Kosta Boda and Elvis Presley Enterprises come together for a brand-new collaboration of three astonishing limited-edition Elvis-inspired guitars. Created by the celebrated glass artist Kjell Engman, the collection is a tribute to Presley's cultural legacy. To shop the collection, visit www.kostaboda.us.

The collaboration draws on touchpoints of both rock 'n' roll and glass: harmony, vibrancy, motion, and emotion, and serves as a tribute to those shared qualities.

Each guitar is inspired by an Elvis Presley milestone - the 65th anniversary of Elvis purchasing Graceland, the 50th anniversary of the song Burning Love, and the 60th anniversary of Follow That Dream. The objects are handmade at Kosta Glassworks in Sweden with beautiful hand-painted details that make each guitar unique.

"This is one of the greatest collaborations Kosta Boda has carried out in the U.S. since the beginning. We are very excited to work with the Elvis Presley Enterprises, honor his legacy and share the Swedish heritage with our American audience. We unite two countries in two very different cultural and historical art forms," says Emon Maasho, CEO and President at Kosta Boda North America.

In addition to beautiful art glass, three lucky winners will receive a Golden Ticket with their purchased Elvis Presley Guitar. The ticket opens the door to the ultimate King of Rock' n' Roll experience at Graceland for two, which includes Elvis Entourage VIP tickets, two nights stay at The Guesthouse, and exclusive dining.

About Kosta Boda

Kosta Boda is a historically celebrated crystal brand that offers artistic glass and interior design objects derived from Swedish design tradition. Ever since the first furnace was ignited in 1742, Kosta Boda has produced premium glassware. It's one of the largest art glass suppliers in the world that works with internationally acclaimed artists and designers.

About Kjell Engman

Coming from a family of musicians and a background as a professional rock guitarist, musical influences play a part in Kjell Engman's art glass. The Swedish artist studied at the famous, trendsetting Pilchuck Glass School outside Seattle, Washington State. Kjell Engman has worked as a glass artist and designer for Kosta Boda since 1978.

About Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley is one of the most influential pop culture figures of the 20th century. Often referred to as the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," Elvis' commanding voice and charismatic stage presence unleashed a musical and cultural revolution that changed the world. More than 60 years after his global debut, Elvis' legacy is stronger than ever. His life and music have inspired countless hit musicals, movies and TV series, fiction and non-fiction books, and commercial endorsements. For more information, visit elvisthemusic.com.

