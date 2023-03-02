Maruho Medical, Inc. Launches New Website to Support Next Phase of Growth in Conjunction with 2023 AAOS Meeting

New website highlights Maruho Medical’s innovation focus on soft tissue fixation

Marietta, GA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maruho Medical, Inc., a medical device manufacturer providing innovative solutions for orthopedic sports medicine surgery and soft tissue repair, is launching a new website (https://maruho-medical.com/) to support the company's next phase of growth. Maruho Medical focuses on innovation in soft tissue repair in shoulder, knee, and extremity procedures. The website has been updated to showcase the company's entire product portfolio, featuring the recent launch of the apollo® Knotless Anchor. It is also designed to support planned technology additions to Maruho's soft tissue repair portfolio, as well as provide resources to its sales organization and customers.

The website launch is in conjunction with the 2023 American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) annual meeting being held in Las Vegas, NV, March 7-11, 2023. Maruho Medical will host customers in booth #3363 and will be showcasing its soft tissue fixation portfolio.

“Maruho Medical is focusing on growth by developing new technologies to expand our sports medicine product portfolio, and our website now speaks to the focus of the company and our breadth of products in soft tissue repair and sports medicine,” commented Chris Runnells, President of Maruho Medical. “We have a unique opportunity to innovate and launch products with the support of our parent company, Maruho Co., Ltd. We will leverage our position as a privately funded company to identify and execute on opportunities through organic development and acquisition, demonstrating a consistent, long-term commitment to expanding our product portfolio.”

About Maruho Medical

Maruho Medical, Inc. is the U.S. orthopedic subsidiary of Maruho Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese pharmaceutical company founded in 1915. The company designs, manufactures, and markets disruptive technologies that advance soft tissue repair procedures. Maruho Medical offers a comprehensive portfolio of orthopedic surgery products that complement arthroscopic shoulder, knee, hip, and extremity procedures.



