Morocco Takes Part in Non-Aligned Summit in Azerbaijan

MOROCCO, March 2 - Morocco is a pioneer country in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, US Acting Deputy Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Ian McCary, said Wednesday in Niamey, praising the efforts made by the Kingdom in the framework of this Global Coalition.

The Moroccan delegation, led by the Morocco's Ambassador Permanent Representative to the UN Omar Hilale, includes the Kingdom's Ambassador in Azerbaijan Adil Embarch, the Director of the United Nations and International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Radouane El Husseini, and the Secretary General of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection Abdelkrim Meziane Belfkih.

The opening ceremony was marked by speeches by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the President of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi, the Director General of the United Nations Office in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, and the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

This meeting of NAM members is an important international event with strong political representation aimed at providing practical solutions for global recovery in the post-Covid phase, which has seen profound economic transformations.

It is also a forum to advance the establishment of a high-level United Nations body for comprehensive and sustainable rehabilitation of countries in the post-Covid phase and to propose effective recommendations to overcome this phase.

Azerbaijan chairs the NAM for the year 2023 at the request of the member states, after the end of its mandate for the period (2019/2022).

Composed of 120 countries, the Non-Aligned Movement is considered the second largest gathering of states after the United Nations.

The Kingdom of Morocco is among the founders of this body, which aims to enshrine the principles set out at the Bandung Conference in 1955.

MAP:  02 March 2023

