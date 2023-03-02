Morocco's Upper House Speaker Unanimously Elected as New PAM President

MOROCCO, March 2 - Morocco's House of Councillors Speaker Enaam Mayara was elected, Thursday in Rabat, unanimously new President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the period 2023-2024.

The election of Mayara, who succeeds Pedro Roque (Portugal), took place on the sidelines of the 17th PAM plenary session hosted, Wednesday and Thursday, by the Moroccan parliament.

MAP: 02 March 2023