Casablanca Stock Exchange Starts in Good Shape

MOROCCO, March 2 - The Casablanca Stock Exchange started in a good shape on Thursday, with its main index, MASI, taking 0.28% to 10,873.22 points (pts).

A few minutes after the opening, the MASI.20, which groups the 20 most liquid stocks, advanced by 0.29% to 872.62pts and the MASI.ESG, an index of companies with the best ESG rating, as published by Moody's ESG Solutions, gained 0.46% to 826.21 pts.

 MAP:02 March 2023

