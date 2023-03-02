7th Moulay El Hassan International Para-Athletics Meeting, Qualifying Competition for 2023 World Championships, Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

MOROCCO, March 2 - The organizers of the 7th Moulay El Hassan International Para-Athletics Meeting, scheduled from March 6 to 11 in Marrakech, under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, said that this edition will be a competition to earn the qualifying ticket for the World Championship Paris 2023 and the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.

Speaking at a press conference to present this event, Wednesday in Rabat, the president of the Royal Moroccan Federation of Sports for People with Disabilities (FRMSPSH) Hamid El Aouni stressed that several countries have decided to participate in this meeting in view of medical classification, qualification for the world championship and the Paris Paralympic Games, as well as to know the level of preparation of athletes before these two competitions, like the national team.

He explained that this year's edition, organized in partnership with the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports, will see the participation of 44 countries from Africa, Europe, Asia, North America and South America, in addition to Morocco, which will be represented by 61 athletes (44 men and 17 women) out of 450 participants among the best international athletes.

The president of the federal body said that the meeting Moulay El Hassan is progressing on an upward line in terms of number of participants and their technical level, noting that the last edition has brought together 40 countries, while this year, four other countries have confirmed their participation, over 48 applications received by the Federation.

He stressed, in the same context, that the meeting has grown on the international scene after its integration by the International Federation of Sports for Persons with Disabilities in the Grand Prix competitions, under the leadership of the International Paralympic Committee, which is a source of pride for Moroccan sport in general and the sport of people with disabilities in particular.

MAP: 02 March 2023