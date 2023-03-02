Joe Gilliland’s memoir about his life devoted to teaching
Being a teacher turned out to be Author Joe Gilliland’s best life decisionTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some say that it’s the unexpected things that shape one’s life. A Teacher's Tale is a life memoir that consists of significant events in Joe Gilliland’s unforeseen journey as a teacher.
Joe never had plans in choosing teaching as a profession. In fact, it is the path he least expected he would take. But to his surprise, he developed an inexplicable love for teaching and his journey to get where he’s at is narrated by Joe himself in A Teacher's Tale. This memoir covers the days when he was still a student trying to figure out what he’s meant to pursue, and down to the very days when he became a successful and well-respected teacher.
Joe Gilliland traces back his experiences in this memoir, from his life as a student through apprenticeship, as a Japanese instructor for conversational English, and as a teaching assistant. All this led him to a life filled with happiness and fulfillment as a teacher. He also mentioned in his memoir the three people who have molded and inspired him to dedicate his life in the academe.
One of the book’s readers, Jojo Maxon, recommends this book as she says “A Teacher's Tale by Joe Gilliland is a memoir that is told as if you are sitting right there in his house. The author had many moments when he could open the eyes of a new world to his students.”
A heartfelt life memoir about a teacher’s hurdles, sacrifices, and lessons. A Teacher’s Tale by Joe Gilliland is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers. Grab a copy now on digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube